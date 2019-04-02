VC Taskforce Announces 4th Annual “StartUp World” Conference in Palo Alto

Award-winning Serial Entrepreneur Gary Fowler to Keynote April 10 Event

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designed to help entrepreneurs in the funding process, VC Taskforce today announced that the Fourth Annual StartUp World conference will be held on April 10, 2019 in Palo Alto, CA. The day-long event provides pitch opportunities, investor panels and investor workshops where entrepreneurs will meet investors and understand what’s required for fundraising success.StartUp World 2019 will be keynoted by award-winning serial entrepreneur Gary Fowler. Gary is CEO and Co-Founder of the award-winning AI startup Yva.ai as well as the investment firm, DY Investments. Recently named one of the top 30 most influential executives to watch, Gary is a recognized expert in entrepreneurship (including entrepreneurial education), lean startup methods, innovation management, and technology development.“Over the past 18 years, VC Taskforce has built a global network of over 20,000 angels, venture capitalists, corporate venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and corporations,” said VC Taskforce CEO June Riley. “From our unique position connecting this growing network, we’re able to bring the ecosystem together at StartUp World and help drive the era of tech innovation and find more ways to transform the world and how we live.”At StartUp World 2019 attendees will have an opportunity to hear from the investors themselves as to what they want—and expect—from companies seeking funding. There will also be several sessions where companies will be able to formally pitch investors.MC for this year’s event is Ed Lambert, senior vice president of Bridge Bank’s technology banking group. Ed has worked for more than 35 years with technology companies at all stages of life, from early-stage startup to IPO. The StartUp World agenda will include engaging content from the innovative startup ecosystem. Sessions include:• Keynote: “Building a Successful Company• “Legal Topics Relevant to Startups”• “What Investors are Looking for in Startups in 2019”• Main Pitch Session – 4-minute PPT pitch to our panel of investors, Q&A, feedback• Meet & Pitch Session – give your elevator pitch to one investor at a time• “What Investors Expect After They Write the Check”• Interactive Workshop: “Alternate Investment Strategies”• Interactive Workshop: “Valuation”Event SponsorsMajor sponsors of StartUp World 2019 are international law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP , Bridge Bank and TaxHACKer.What: StartUp World 2019When: Wednesday, April 10, 20198:00 a.m. Doors open and registration9:00 a.m. Program begins12:00 noon Lunch6:00 p.m. Conference endsWhere: 2550 Hanover St.Palo Alto, CA 94105To register for this event or for more detail on the schedule, please visit: https://www.startupworld2019.com/ About Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLPPillsbury is an international law firm with a particular focus on the technology & media, energy, financial services, real estate & construction, and travel & hospitality sectors. Entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and emerging growth companies rely on Pillsbury for advice on everything from company formation to financings, corporate governance, technology transactions, acquisitions and public offerings. Our Emerging Growth & Venture Capital team is structured to grow with our clients. For newly established startups and emerging entities, our practice operates as a specialty boutique, assisting with financing, structuring and their other legal needs while positioning them for future success. As our clients grow, so does our team, providing the right lawyers to meet clients’ specific needs at every stage of their development. With decades of experience, we have assisted thousands of entrepreneurs, startups and investors across fast-paced, developing industries. Visit: https://www.pillsburylaw.com/en/ About Bridge BankBridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a better way to bank for small-market and middle-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank delivers a broad scope of financial solutions including growth capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, sustainable energy project finance, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans, ESOP finance and a full line of international products and services. Based in San Jose, Bridge Bank has eight offices in major markets across the country along with Western Alliance Bank’s powerful array of specialized financial services. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country’s top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. For more information, visit bridgebank.com.About TaxHACKerTaxHACKer powers an industry-leading, smart calculator that uses the complex tax laws coupled with sophisticated retirement plan vehicles to generate a personalized financial profile based on an investor's income and various other factors. TaxHACKer also offers highly customized financial solutions on a scale only once offered through one-on-one consulting. It uses aggressive plan design strategies—unlike your average 401(k) plan—and includes advanced alternative investment opportunities that can exponentially increase account values and provide maximum tax deductions. For more information about TaxHACKer, please visit www.tax-hacker.com About VC TaskforceFounded in 2001, VC Taskforce is an organization committed to enhancing collaboration in the venture community. It provides forums for real-time information exchange and dialogue through networking events, panels, keynotes, workshops and roundtables conducted by investors and industry experts that support venture capitalists, institutional investors, angels, companies looking for funding and venture-backed company executives in managing their businesses for success. Visionary thinking, uncensored questions and opinionated discussions around pressing issues that face members are hallmarks of events. Today, more than 20,000 members and participants have been actively involved in VC Taskforce. www.vctaskforce.com



