IdeaNova Names Janne Pelkonen as Chief Technology Officer
As CTO, Pelkonen will be responsible for the company’s technical direction and development of all IdeaNova products and services and will play a key role in the technology landscape of the company. With more than 20 years of experience in a variety of roles, Pelkonen has a wealth of technical skills and a proven track record in successfully leading global consulting teams which will be applied to assist IdeaNova customers in enhancing their digital rights management solutions.
“The addition of Janne to the IdeaNova executive team will serve as a great benefit to the DRM market and our customers,” said Juraj Siska, CEO of IdeaNova. “Janne’s experience will serve as an excellent fit to help us educate the market on the evolving digital rights management landscape. And his long career in consulting will enrich our customer experience, bringing customer service to yet another level of quality.”
Prior to joining IdeaNova, Pelkonen spent 17 years in various leadership positions with Perficient, Inc., the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, where he served customers of various sizes in industries including transportation, banking, and insurance. During his time at Perficient he was also part of the IBM Business Partners team. Earlier he held posts with Advanced Graphical Applications and Tellabs.
“Digital rights management is one of the fastest growing segments of the security market, and because of IdeaNova’s innovative approach, it is uniquely positioned to aid organizations of all kinds,” said Pelkonen. “I am looking forward to helping extend IdeaNova’s lead in the DRM market and empower organizations to embrace more successful digital rights defense measures.”
Pelkonen holds a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Helsinki University of Technology. He is a long-time resident of Naperville.
About IdeaNova
IdeaNova Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Inflight Entertainment (IFE) solutions and Digital Rights Management (DRM), was established in 2008 to provide integration and risk management services to clients who need expert advice and tangible results quickly. “Better Results Faster”, highlights our commitment to rapid, high quality delivery to our customers. We pledge to reduce the complexities of delivering security solutions via attractive, reliable, state of the art technology to our clients throughout the world. Our skilled, motivated and seasoned professionals are ready to tackle your most difficult problems. For more information and news about IdeaNova, visit us at https://www.ideanovatech.com.
###
Carol Felton
IdeaNova Technologies
4088073780
email us here