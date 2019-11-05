Evans Garment Restoration Expands in Eastern Pennsylvania

East Coast Garment Restoration Team

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Coast Garment Restoration has announced that it has joined a growing family of premium restorers of textiles affected by floods, fires, and other disasters. The Franchise, led by industry leader Evans Garment Restoration, provides premium restoration services for clothes, drapes, furs, linens, leather and suede, rugs, and specialty textiles that have been exposed to water and smoke.

The high-tech but gentle process can only be completed in specialty restoration plants by specially trained staff using Evans quality management system. Evans Garment Restoration is one of the few in the entire United States with the demonstrated ability to consistently deliver by using Artificial Intelligence, data, and the most innovative patented processes. The company will provide service to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware using the franchise tag Evans Garment Restoration of Eastern Pennsylvania.

“East Coast Garment Restoration brings to the Evans Garment Restoration family over a decade of textile restoration experience, offering the “Best in Class” service. With another strategic Evans location utilizing our patented processes for restoring textiles, Insurance companies will have a turn-Key solution for their customers in Philadelphia metro” said Joel Lyons, President of Evans Garment Restoration. “ Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware with their density and demographic needs premier textile operators and now Evans Garment Restoration of Eastern Pennsylvania is one of the most high-performance cleaners in the region. ”



