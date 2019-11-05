PDFpen 11.2 Adds Content Editing in Table Cells

Smile releases PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11.2 with the ability to edit content in table cells and includes additional fixes and improvements.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac®, iPhone® and iPad®, has released PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11.2, an update to its all-purpose PDF editing tool for Mac. Version 11.2 adds content editing in table cells.

PDFpen 11.2 adds the ability to modify, add and delete text or numbers within table cells, enabling more detailed and precise editing.

“We’re excited to bring even more power to PDF editing with the ability to directly edit content within table cells,” said Philip Goward, Smile Founder. “Easily modify text or numbers in professional reports, or any PDF document, in a matter of seconds.”

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11 work with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, allowing seamless editing across devices when used with Dropbox or iCloud.

PDFpen retails for US $74.95, PDFpenPro for $124.95. Family Pack licenses, which cover up to five computers in one household, are $94.95 for PDFpen and US $149.95 for PDFpenPro. Office Pack licenses start at $224.95 for PDFpen (5 users) and $349.95 for PDFpenPro (5 users).

Upgrades from earlier single-user versions of either application are $30, and free for users who purchased on or after January 1, 2019. Upgrades from any previous version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 11 are $50. Upgrade pricing for Family Packs and Office Packs available in our web store: https://smle.us/store

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11 require macOS 10.12 (Sierra) and later. For macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) and earlier, see our website for compatible PDFpen versions. Demo versions are available on our site. Full versions of PDFpen and PDFpenPro are also available for purchase on Apple's Mac App Store. PDFpen is additionally available via subscription from Setapp.

What’s New in PDFpen 11.2:

- Adds the ability to edit content in table cells

- Other fixes and improvements

Features Specific to PDFpenPro:

- Export to Microsoft® Excel (.xlsx, .xls), Microsoft® PowerPoint (.pptx) and PDF Archive (PDF/A) formats (requires Internet connection for .pptx and PDF/A, must be a licensed user)

- Create cross-platform fillable PDF forms including interactive signature fields and email or web submission buttons

- Create and edit Table of Contents

- Convert websites into PDFs

- OCR multiple documents in batch

- Add and edit document permissions

- Automatic form creation makes existing PDF forms fillable

- Gather submitted form data via backend integration

- Add and delete file attachments and annotations

- Create Portfolio documents, combining related files

- Correct typos in OCR text layer

- OCR horizontal Chinese, Japanese & Korean

Features:

- Add text, images and signatures to PDFs

- Correct text in original PDF with editable text blocks

- Fill out interactive PDF forms and sign them

- Redact or erase text, including OCR text

- Search and replace, search and redact, and search and highlight text

- Export in Microsoft® Word format, TIFF, JPEG, PNG, and flat PDF

- Scan directly from Image Capture or TWAIN scanners

- Perform OCR (Optical Character Recognition) on scanned documents

- View OCR layer for proofing OCR text from scanned pages, or remove OCR layer

- Edit original images, including adjusting resolution, color depth and contrast, skew, and size of an image or scanned document

- Sign PDF forms via drawing, interactive signature fields, or AATL or self-signed certificates

- Insert and remove pages; reorder pages in a PDF with drag & drop; combine PDFs maintaining Table of Contents entries

- Move, resize, copy and delete images in original PDF

- Save PDFs directly to Evernote

- Preview and extract file attachments and annotations

- Record and playback audio annotations

- Add notes and comments, print annotation summary with or without the original text

- Mark up documents with highlighting, underscoring and strikethrough

- Save frequently-used images, signatures, objects and text in the Library; sync Library items with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone via iCloud

- Add page numbers, bookmarks, headers and footers, line numbers and watermarks

- Apply business-related and Sign Here stamps via the Library

- Password protect a document with up to 256-bit AES encryption

- Automate PDF manipulations with AppleScript and JavaScript Automation

- Available in English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, and Spanish

Requirements:

macOS 10.12 (Sierra) and later

PDFpen Pricing:

US $74.95

Family Pack: $94.95 (home use; up to 5 computers in one household)

Office Pack: starts at $224.95 for 5 users

Single user upgrade from earlier versions of PDFpen: $30

Upgrade pricing for Family Packs and Office Packs: https://smle.us/pdfpenup

(Free upgrades for purchases made on or after January 1, 2019; no free upgrades available on the Mac App Store)

PDFpenPro Pricing:

US $124.95

Family Pack: $149.95 (home use; up to 5 computers in one household)

Office Pack: starts at $349.95 for 5 users

Single user upgrade from earlier versions of PDFpenPro: $30

Upgrade pricing for Family Packs and Office Packs: https://smle.us/pdfpenproup

(Free upgrades for purchases made on or after January 1, 2019; no free upgrades available on the Mac App Store)

Single user upgrade from the previous version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 11: $50

Site licenses: PDFpen $1249.95, PDFpenPro $1624.95

Site license terms: Single contact for support; single physical address or company with fewer than 1,000 employees. Visit our site license store.

For more information about PDFpen, please visit:

https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen/

Press Kit

ABOUT SMILE

Smile makes clever software for efficient people, including TextExpander, the typing shortcut tool for Mac, Windows, Chrome, iPhone and iPad; PDFpen, the all-purpose Mac PDF editor; and PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, the mobile PDF editor.

Demos of all Smile desktop products are available for free download at https://smilesoftware.com/.

Smile. Software that's just right.

