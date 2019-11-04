Wallifyer Cozy Cabin Collection Launch on November 5th, 2019
Sandra Tornroth of Wallifyer Announces the Cozy Cabin Collection, an Original Selection of Hand-Drawn, Christmas themed Clipart for Creative Art and DesignMARIEHAMN, FINLAND, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Sandra Törnroth of the Finland-based graphic design company, Wallifyer, is pleased to present her newest collection of digital art, the Cozy Cabin Collection. This creatively designed selection of hand-drawn Christmas and winter clipart is available through the artist’s website on November 5th, 2019.
About the Collection
The Cozy Cabin Collection features the slogan “Save a Place under the Mistletoe,” evoking a magical touch of enchanting Nordic Christmas celebrations. The exclusive collection of digital art includes JPEG, PNG, AI, EPS, SVG, and PAT files for instant download. The designs can be used as digital clipart, digital papers, and digital stamps for graphic design, card making, and scrapbooking.
The hand-drawn art in the Cozy Cabin Collection is drawn in a vintage style with inspiration from Scandinavian Christmas traditions and rustic winter wreaths. The seasonal collection features Holiday color schemes, including red, green, black, vanilla, and soft blue hues.
About the Company
Wallifyer, owned by artist Sandra Törnroth, is located in the Åland Islands, Finland, situated in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and the Finnish mainland. The woodsy greenery of the Åland Islands inspires Sandra’s drawings of nature-themed clipart, which she digitizes for graphic design, scrapbooking, card making, and papercrafts.
The Cozy Cabin Collection is available at https://wallifyer.com
Wallifyer can also be found on the following social media platforms:
http://facebook.com/wallifyer
http://instagram.com/wallifyer
http://pinterest.com/wallifyershop
Subscribers to the Wallifyer VIP email list at http://eepurl.com/goXnnb will receive a 20% discount code to use in the shop, along with sneak peeks, special sales, and exclusive coupons for members only.
For more information about the Cozy Cabin Collection or to interview Wallifyer owner/artist/designer Sandra Törnroth, please email admin@wallifyer.com.
Media high-resolution photos are available upon request.
Sandra Tornroth
Wallifyer
+358 40 8342037
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.