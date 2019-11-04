Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MarthaLatz2 Logo

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanksgiving is fast approaching and so is the kickoff gathering for our holiday season. Typically, Thanksgiving is meant to be a joyous occasion with family and friends happily counting all our blessings. However, for many of us the reality of this holiday adds on tremendous stress, depression, and anxiety giving rise to old and new family arguments. Then there is the pressure of hosting, cooking plus the added sorrow over the loss of a loved one, and we end up desperately struggling to cope. So how can we create a satisfying holiday season that we can look forward to? Guess what? According to Dr. Latz it is absolutely possible.

“Thanksgiving is a time for celebrating our blessings, changes, differences and being grateful for those changes and differences we all have,” says Dr. Latz. “Imagine if we were all the same? We would act and look alike. Boring! It is our dissimilarities that create us to be who we uniquely are enabling us to rejoice in our individuality and appreciating one another’s gifts.”

When we attend holiday gatherings, we often notice an increase in levels of stress and what we “expect to be judged and criticized on.” In particular our family will reproach us with questions like, ‘why are you still single,why are you wearing that outfit, how is our current job situation?’ Naturally we become defensive. Also, feeling we have to justify ourselves is not the answer, rather handling it by keeping it lighthearted with a sense of humor by replying ‘I am so glad you asked that question,’ will work wonders.

“Before Thanksgiving day occurs is an ideal a time to figure out what your expectations are for this holiday and the rest of your holidays,” says Dr. Latz. “We know our family members are not changing their ways, but YOU can change how you react to what is said. When you change your behavior, they will have to change too and respond differently. Watch how your anxiety and stress levels have considerably lessened.”

Dr. Latz reminds us that being proactive is the best stress reducer we could possibly engage in. The more we take responsibility for our life we will feel genuinely good about ourselves. Then we can and will be ready to face all our family members with confidence and a feel-good attitude.

“We can enjoy a satisfying Thanksgiving season by relinquishing old traditions, making hybrid traditions, or making new ones,” says Dr. Latz. “What about starting a new tradition to make your family gathering more fun like finding a new board game, writing a poem for everyone, or designing our own Thanksgiving cards?”

“We also easily forget about the meaning of Thanksgiving which for me is being grateful for life in general with all of its blessings, changes, and challenges including our differences,” says Dr. Latz. “An effective way to naturally destress ourselves is to enjoy the beauty of nature and the fragrant smells of the holiday season like sage, pumpkins, and cloves. Also staying healthy by eating good foods and getting plenty of rest. All of this is important to our overall holiday well-being.”

We may have other reasons to be stressed, feeling a sense of loneliness or isolation if we have had a recent breakup or went through a divorce. For many of us, Thanksgiving opens up many past wounds like the loss of loved ones who are no longer with us to celebrate.

“Let’s honor and toast to the ones that are no longer present rather than mourn their absence and celebrate with those who are present,” says Dr. Latz.

It is perfectly natural to grieve as long as we don’t dwell in our grief.

“We rejoice in celebrating the family that was and enjoy the family that is now,” says Dr. Latz. “Our families are meant to expand and contract frequently. Between marriages, divorce, remarriages, blended families, death, and birth we are continually evolving our family dynamics.”

For Dr. Latz Thanksgiving signifies life and she is extremely grateful for life.

“As long as we all appreciate one another we can recognize that simply by valuing how each and every one of us brings special meaning into the world.”

