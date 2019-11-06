PCIHIPAA Launches "Certified HIPAA Officer" Training to help Protect Healthcare Providers

The new interactive, online course is designed to help HIPAA Officers adhere to HIPAA Security, Privacy, and Breach Notification Rules

Employees are the doctor’s first line of defense. With all of the data breaches happening every day, training is more critical than ever” — Jeff Broudy CEO PCIHIPAA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through October 31, 2019, Health and Human Services has reported a total of 39,278,971 patient records that have been compromised due to data breaches from a Covered Entity or Business Associate. HIPAA Security and Privacy Rules define safeguards that are required by every healthcare provider. However, many organizations struggle to comply with HIPAA, and many employees face unique challenges understanding what to do.Healthcare providers possess valuable Protected Health Information (PHI). PHI continues to be sold on the dark web as cyber criminals prey on medical and dental offices. HIPAA Privacy and Security Rules define safeguards to protect the privacy and security of PHI, however healthcare providers are busy, vary in size and risk profiles, and often lack adequate resources and training. Many organizations seek guidance to help them understand and implement security measures to keep PHI safe.According to the HIPAA Privacy Rule, HIPAA training is required for “each new member of the workforce within a reasonable period of time after the person joins the Covered Entity´s workforce” and also when “functions are affected by a material change in policies or procedures.” There is no guidance about “how” the training must be administered. As a general rule, HIPAA Rules are agnostic as to how safeguards must be implemented or what technology to use. Therefore, HIPAA training can be conducted online, in-person, in a class room or however the Covered Entity or Business Associate determines is best for their workforce. PCIHIPAA developed OfficeSafe™, a technology platform to help medical and dental practices, and their business associates, comply with stringent Payment Card Industry (PCI) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations. Today, PCIHIPAA released its Certified HIPAA Officer course to help healthcare professionals comply with important training requirements. The course is divided into four (4) modules:1. HIPAA Basic Terms and Requirements2. The HIPAA Privacy Rule3. The HIPAA Security Rule4. The HIPAA Breach Notification RuleEach module utilizes an action-oriented approach, which provides the learner with an interactive micro- learning experience. The online course can be taken through any mobile device and has incorporated start and stop capabilities so busy employees can complete the training at their own pace and time. Workforce members that successfully complete all four levels, earn their HIPAA Officer Certificate issued by PCIHIPAA and qualify for two (2) Continuing Education credits.Healthcare providers and business associates must show that they have properly trained their workforce members. The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) may impose penalties on organizations that fail to comply with HIPAA Rules. Penalties will vary significantly depending on certain factors, and range from $100 to $50,000, with a maximum penalty of $1.5 million per year.“Our customers help drive our innovation, and they asked for more training and education. We set out to make HIPAA training comprehensive, useful, easy, and fun!” said Jeff Broudy, CEO of PCIHIPAA. Broudy adds, “We find that implementing HIPAA safeguards often falls on the shoulders of the Office Manager. PCIHIPAA works closely with Office Managers to help protect practices from cyber security and non-compliance risks. Employees are the doctor’s first line of defense. Every employee that completes the training, will be better equipped to protect the practice, and will also have satisfied their annual HIPAA training requirement. With the volume of data breaches happening every day, training employees is more critical than ever.”###About PCIHIPAA:PCIHIPAA is an industry leader in PCI and HIPAA compliance by providing turnkey, convenient solutions for its clients. Its OfficeSafe Compliance Program is “award winning” and takes the guesswork out of compliance while providing the assurance and insurance healthcare providers need to protect their future. PCIHIPAA was recently voted one of the Top 10 Healthcare Compliance Company’s. Learn more at PCIHIPAA.com



