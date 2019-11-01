David Tutera Sparkles with New Jewelry License

LA Rocks to Launch Exclusive Jewelry Collections Inspired by the Renown Wedding and Celebration Expert David Tutera

MALIBU, CA, USA, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning designer, television star and celebrations expert David Tutera is proud to announce the launch of his new jewelry collections with leading jewelry manufacturer LA Rocks, Inc. The David Tutera fashion jewelry collections with LA Rocks, Atelier and Everyday Celebrations span fashion, bridge and fine jewelry categories featuring a variety of metals, textures, precious and semi-precious stones, crystal, pearls, cubic zirconia and diamond accents. Swarovski crystal and pearl elements are a key luxe design component to both collections.

Whether dressing up for every day or for a glamorous event, the new David Tutera jewelry collections are moderately priced to provide exceptional value. Both the Atelier and Everyday Celebrations collections will include items perfect for celebrating yourself and the ones you love. Each piece is meant to be a gifting inspiration to yourself, family, and friends (bridesmaids!).

“I believe every day is a celebration” explained David Tutera, “And I can think of no better way to show off that spirit than a sparkling piece of jewelry. Everybody needs a little sparkle in their life.”

“We are thrilled to bring David’s talent as a designer and the preeminent celebrations expert to life through jewelry.” Stated Joe Behney the CEO of LA Rocks. “David Tutera’s enthusiasm for life’s important moments, enjoying each day to the fullest, and his unparalleled aesthetic, offer the consumer meaningful, personal options in each of these collections.”

LA Rocks debuted first looks of the David Tutera Atelier and Everyday Celebration collections at the launch of the David Tutera Atelier collection line of wedding gowns during bridal fashion week in October and will present them again during accessories market in November.

For more information contact Denise Teti, VP Account & Brand Management, LA Rocks: denise@la-rocks.com

The David Tutera/LA Rocks license was created by The Brand Liaison as exclusive licensing agent for David Tutera. The Brand Liaison is continuing to build out the David Tutera licensing program in all categories including apparel, décor, home entertaining and more. Currently, the David Tutera brand includes wedding and fashion, as well as extremely successful wedding and craft licensed products which can be found at retailers across the country.

ABOUT DAVID TUTERA:

David Tutera is an award-winning celebrations and wedding planner, fashion designer, lifestyle designer, entertaining expert, author, professional speaker and television star. Tutera is hailed as an artistic visionary whose ability, uniquely creative talents and outstanding reputation have made him a tremendous success in the lifestyle arena. Honored by Life & Style Magazine as "Best Celebrity Wedding Planner," David's impressive client list includes celebrities, royalty, politicians and socialites.

About LA Rocks:

LA Rocks was born in the sunshine of Downtown Los Angeles’ Jewelry District in 2002. We design & manufacture inspiring, fashionable jewelry for America’s leading national retailers. Not concerned with chasing fads or scooping our competition when it comes to price or iterative designs, we’re focused on delivering meaningful, quality products at the best value season after season. Facing the changing demands of retail and sophisticated Millennial and Gen Z consumers, the LA Rocks global team continues to thrive by delighting shoppers, innovating with materials and technique, and expanding our brand and licensed intellectual property portfolio.

About The Brand Liaison:

The Brand Liaison is a boutique licensing agency focused on creating new revenue streams for our clients through licensing, strategic partnerships and other brand extension programs. For licensors, our goal is to commercialize opportunities that will extend our clients' brands into cohesive product categories to maximize their licensing potential. For manufacturers, we assist in acquiring brands and developing strong licensing programs in order to create long term retail success. In each case, we work closely with our clients to ensure that our brand extension activities compliment the strategic goals and objectives of each client and brand that we represent. http://thebrandliaison.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Newberry

Director of Communications

Dada Media, Inc.

310.570.7611

lisa@davidtutera.com

Steven Heller

The Brand Liaison, LLC

858.843.5424

Steven@TheBrandLiaison.com



