DR CHRISPY, Australian Space Scientist, Aerospace Engineer, and Producer to Release His New Collaboration VHS REMIXED

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DR CHRISPY (aka Dr. Chris Boshuizen) is an award-winning aeronautical engineer, music producer, and songwriter dedicated to sharing his love of both Music and Space Exploration. Following the release of his 2019 singles “ Drive ” and “ Voyager at the Heliopause ” ( with music video ), DR CHRISPY is now proud to announce an exciting new collaboration with a group of innovative producers titled VHS REMIXED.The original VHS album was DR CHRISPY’s first full-length release, which ranked Number 8 on the Synthwave Radio Best Albums of 2018 list, and was widely praised with Exclusive Magazine calling it “a wonderfully ambient, bouncy, fun, even thoughtful at times collection of instrumental tracks.” BabySue.com says, “Whether you're out clubbing or at home trying to get things done, these nifty little rhythmic creations will likely be just what the doctor ordered to get things going.” Chris began writing VHS in 2003 while traveling as an aerospace engineer, capturing the vibe of each place and moment in time he visited.For the new VHS REMIXED project, the tracks of VHS have been reimagined by producers from all over the world including The Stunt Man, Psybolord, T-ROM, Kevin Ochoa, Manor Sound, Always Romantic, Synthapex, and B Wiley. The resulting collaborations have created an album that elevates the original VHS to brand new heights that even DR CHRISPY had not imagined. VHS REMIXED will release online on November 22, 2019, everywhere music is streamed and sold.The contributing artists bring their own unique perspectives to the project. The Stunt Man aka Greg Mindorff is a music producer, DJ, fellow space enthusiast and Grammy-nominated Mastering Engineer from Vancouver, BC, Canada. As well as contributing a remix, The Stunt Man also mastered VHS REMIXED. Psybolord is a Moscow-based producer who has gone from deathcore to electronic music. In his tracks, techno merges with Russian folk motifs and classical music organically gets along with synthwave and French electro. Tyler Romanishin aka T-ROM was born and raised in New Jersey and moved to California after spending five years in the Marine Corps. T-ROM aims to push the boundaries of House and electronic music while still keeping it catchy and danceable. Kevin Ochoa loves dance music and pushing the boundaries of sound, and can often be found teaching FL Studio Master Classes at Music Conventions.Michael Reyna (Manor Sound) is a San Francisco-based alt-pop and future bass producer. He utilizes the contrast of ambient textures and hard-hitting trap drums to create sonic environments that are both soothing and exciting. Always Romantic, from Sevastapol in the Russian Federation, released his eponymous debut synthwave album earlier this year, and contributed a full cover version of “60 MILES UP” to VHS REMIXED. Hadfes Oblivion is the man behind Synthapex. With a background in metal, Hadfes Oblivion has played in a number of bands and now, with Synthapex, is exploring the electronic and synthwave genres. The group recently released their breathtakingly cinematic music video “Gone This Night,” featuring a short cameo appearance by DR CHRISPY! B Wiley is a producer, musician, and DJ whose mission is to bridge the gaps between the soulful and darker sounds of electronic, hip-hop, funk, and psychedelic. He pulls influences from all directions to create his ever-changing sound that is somewhere between the dark and the light, the electronic and organic.After having worked at NASA inventing new kinds of spacecraft and co-founding the company Planet Labs, Chris Boshuizen decided to pursue his art full-time, adopting the nickname “Chrispy” that was given to him by his NASA co-workers. Unlike other notable “doctors” in the music industry, DR CHRISPY has a PhD in Physics, and in 2014 he won the Advance Global Australian of the Year Award for his contributions to Science and Advanced Manufacturing. Leveraging his years of experience with computer music, Chris will teach his third introductory workshop on electronic music production at this year’s annual Taxi Road Rally in Los Angeles. DR CHRISPY’s goal as an artist is to connect music and tech while bringing a message of hope and empowerment to his audience. DR CHRISPY runs his home studio in San Francisco where he is actively writing and recording new music.VHS REMIXED will release online November 22 everywhere music is streamed and sold.Dr Chrispy Logo med res.jpgFor more information about DR CHRISPY please visit: http://drchrispy.com/ or https://drchrispy.bandcamp.com For more information about VHS REMIXED Artists and Producers please visit: https://drchrispy.com/vhs-remixed-artists To Order or Pre-Save VHS REMIXED on digital services please visit: www.drchrispy.com/vhs-remixed To Order or stream “DRIVE” on digital services please visit: http://drchrispy.com/drive To Order or stream VHS on digital services please visit: http://www.drchrispy.com/vhs For Press and Interview inquiries please contact Billy James of Glass Onyon PR: (828) 350-8158 or glassonyonpr@gmail.comFor Digital Marketing please contact Jerome Forney of Independent Distribution Collective: jerome@independentdistro.com



