PiPro Provides Insurance Companies with Professional Investigations that Get to the Truth

PiPro Private Investigators

PiPro Private Investigators is one of the leading investigation companies in Ontario.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PiPro Private Investigators is pleased to announce it is providing insurance companies with professional private investigations to help combat insurance fraud.

Based out of Toronto, PiPro Private Investigators is Ontario’s most versatile and reliable Private Investigator company in the industry. With more than 30 years of experience, PiPro Private Investigators has unparalleled experience in a variety of investigation areas, including insurance claims, cheating spouses, investigative research, and corporate security.

“The services we provide are fully comprehensive and enable to get our clients the answers they so desperately need,” says Usman Khan, founder of PiPro. “There are many reasons a company or individual may require our services, and it is our mission to always get to the bottom of every case.”

One of the many services PiPro Private Investigators provides is to insurance companies. In cases such as these, PiPro will do surveillance of injured parties, and/or their property, to verify the veracity of their claims.

Investigators will complete a full background check on these individuals, including checking their social media accounts, documenting claimant’s daily activities, and cross-referencing with information claimants have provided to their insurance company.

“Insurance companies often call upon us to investigate fraud and other insurance misuses,” states Khan. “We have decades of experience in investigating fraud of all kinds and will perform expert investigation and analysis. Our reports contain comprehensive and factual information that will be highly valuable during court proceedings,

which is ultimately what insurance companies need in order to win their case.”

For more information about PiPro Private Investigators, or to speak to an investigator, please visit https://www.private-investigator-toronto.ca.

About the Company

At PiPro Private Investigators, each team member has years of experience in the investigations field, and takes great pride in being highly honest, reliable and confidential. Serving Toronto, Scarborough, Markham and Brampton, PiPro utilizes only the latest technology, and preserves all media materials for clients’ exclusive use and possession.



