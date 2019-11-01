NuSierra Colombia SAS Receive Approval to Export/Import Cannabis Flower into Canada

Comparative analysis and the study of stability during transport are critical to establishing Colombia as the world-leading supplier of true, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis” — Matias Gaviria - CEO, NuSierra

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra) in conjunction with a Canadian medical cannabis licensed producer and a licensed analytical laboratory has received approval from Health Canada to import two shipments each of 500 grams of cannabis flower into Canada for purposes of reviewing the following scientific protocols: i) R&D Comparative Analytical Study Protocol and ii) Transport Study Protocol.

With this approval, Health Canada has permitted NuSierra to conduct a comparative analysis of Canadian and Colombian strains, as well as the stability of these products when exposed to transport conditions, a critical element in securing a GMP compliant supply chain. “Comparative analysis and the study of stability during transport are critical to establishing Colombia as the world-leading supplier of true, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis,” says Matias Gaviria CEO of NuSierra.

NuSierra is a fully, licensed, compliant operating Colombian medical cannabis company, with large-scale organic cultivation, CO2 extraction and controlled environment manufacturing capacity including capsules, tinctures and topicals. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated markets within the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com



