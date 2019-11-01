FusionReactor ranked Top Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software for small business by G2.com

#1 APM for Small Business FusionReactor APM

Proud to announce that their APM software FusionReactor is ranked #1 in the G2.com Application Performance Monitoring Software for small business category.

We work very hard to compete with some very big players with big budgets and so you can imagine our delight to be ranked #1 APM for Small business; with an overall satisfaction score of 91 out of 100” — David Tattersall - CEO Intergral GmbH

BOEBLINGEN, GERMANY, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intergral GmbH is proud to announce that their advanced APM software FusionReactor is ranked number 1 in the G2.com Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software for small business category.

G2 is a real-time user review website which is used by over 3 million people and specializes in business to business software. G2 uses proprietary algorithms to calculate ranking scores based on genuine and verified user reviews.

G2 scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from our user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2 applies a unique algorithm (v3.0) to this data to calculate the customer Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real-time.



The FusionReactor APM works with Java and ColdFusion and includes a number of low-level tools that deliver deep insight and include: - automated root cause analysis, production debugging and profiling tools to find issues with code, thread, and memory.

"The team at FusionReactor has always been proud of its software and quality of service and historically they have always had extremely good reviews from the FeeFo review service.

We felt that getting reviews on a B2B software review site would take us to the next level and we have been working hard on gathering new reviews.

We are competing with some very big players with very big budgets so you can imagine our delight to be ranked #1 APM for Small business; winning an overall satisfaction score of 91 out of 100”

David Tattersall CEO of Intergral GmbH

FusionReactor is used by 1000’s of developers and DevOps to cut issue isolation time down from days to minutes. FusionReactor combines the core APM features of metric instrumentation and alerting with low-level profiling and debugging - it is the only product of its kind which is designed for use across the whole Software Development Life Cycle.

Pricing and availability:

FusionReactor is a hybrid APM solution, available as on-premise and/or SaaS (Cloud-based). Four editions are on offer, Ultimate, Enterprise, Standard and Developer. The Ultimate and Developer Editions include the debugger and low-level profiling tools, Enterprise Edition allows monitoring of multiple instances and servers from a single Dashboard and Standard Edition includes all the core monitoring features. FusionReactor may be purchased as a monthly/annual subscription or as a one-time license. Developer Edition pricing starts at just US$19 per month. FusionReactor Cloud provides extended data retention, focuses on “issue related transactions” and includes advanced alerting capability with seamless integration with tools such as Slack, PageDuty and Twilio, etc. Learn more at https://www.fusion-reactor.com/fusionreactor-cloud/ A free trial is available at https://www.fusion-reactor.com/download

About Intergral GmbH:

Intergral is a leading application intelligence company. Their flagship product, FusionReactor provides real-time visibility and alerting of application performance issues and can be effectively used across the whole Software Development Life Cycle. Thousands of customers trust FusionReactor to monitor their applications, enabling them to identify and respond faster to performance and stability problems. FusionReactor's aim is to deliver deep insight to Software developers and DevOps. Learn more at https://www.Fusion-Reactor.com. Intergral launched https://nerd.vision a SaaS non-intrusive debugging tool earlier this year.

