BOEBLINGEN, BADEN WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, June 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intergral to showcase low-level Java developer tools at The Java Forum Stuttgart on 4th July 2019

The Java Forum Stuttgart (JFS) is an annual, one-day conference with Java as the central theme. The JFS is designed primarily for developers, but is also conducive to the decision-making competence of visitors. The forum offers participants the opportunity to obtain comprehensive information on topics related to Java or in the Java and JVM environment. The breadth is achieved through basic lectures, field reports and information about concrete products. Products are presented in the form of lectures as well as demonstrations at the exhibition stands.

David Tattersall CEO of Intergral GmbH will be demonstrating low-level java tool: FusionReactor; a Java APM with low-level root cause analysis and debugging capability and nerd.vision; a non-intrusive debugger.

“Intergral builds software that enables developers to get to the root of production problems and performance issues, so that issues can be fixed as quickly and efficiently as possible. This capability relies on real-time insight, depth and simplicity, which are the core characteristics of our products.“ David Tattersall CEO Intergral GmbH

About FusionReactor

FusionReactor 8 (FR8) has been designed to make the developer's life easier and dramatically reduce the time required to figure out what’s gone wrong in a production environment. The game-changing “Events Snapshot” capability takes the hard work out of debugging by automatically tracking all latency and thread errors and presenting the developer with insight immediately after the error has occurred. https://fusion-reactor.com

About nerd.vision

Getting instant insight into what’s happening in an application is extremely challenging; it usually involves adding additional logging code and redeploying, only to find that the issue isolation has failed, causing the whole process to restart. nerd.vision solves this problem by providing a simple, secure means of setting non-breaking breakpoints in Java applications. https://nerd.vision

About Intergral GmbH:

Intergral is a leading application intelligence company, founded in 1998 in Germany. nerd.vision is the latest addition to our product portfolio, which also includes our flagship product, FusionReactor, a real-time Application Performance Monitoring tool which brings low-level visibility and debugging capability for Java and ColdFusion applications. Thousands of customers trust our products to monitor and debug their applications, enabling them to identify and respond faster to performance and stability issues.



