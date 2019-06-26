FusionReactor announces the immediate release of FusionReactor 8.1.0 with improved usability and auto instance detection

FusionReactor Debugger UI

Our product ethos is to enable developers to create better software by allowing them to get to the root of production problems and performance issues faster.” — David Tattersall - CEO

BOEBLINGEN, BADEN WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest version of FusionReactor (FR 8.1.0) enhances user experience with a number of new features and improvements designed to make the developer's life more productive.

FusionReactor will now automatically detect and automatically connect to any of a clients instances including those kept in Docker and other ephemeral containers.

The Production safe debugger has had a complete overhaul enabling the developer to set breakpoints quicker and easier. Within the new debugger, the developer can now see the source code, breakpoints and paused threads in one convenient IDE style location and breakpoints can be set with a click of a mouse.

Improved HTTP client tracking gives access to richer, improved data including headers, cookies and JSON data for all of the http requests made within an application, perfect for monitoring java micro-services.

FusionReactor is used by 1000’s of developers and DevOps to cut issue isolation time down from days to minutes. FusionReactor combines the core APM features of metric instrumentation and alerting with low-level profiling and debugging - it is the only product of its kind which is designed for use across the whole Software Development Life Cycle.

Pricing and availability:

FusionReactor is a hybrid APM solution, available as on-premise and/or SaaS (Cloud-based). Four editions are on offer, Ultimate, Enterprise, Standard and Developer. The Ultimate and Developer Editions include the debugger and low-level profiling tools, Enterprise Edition allows monitoring of multiple instances and servers from a single Dashboard and Standard Edition includes all the core monitoring features. FusionReactor may be purchased as a monthly/annual subscription or as a one-time license. Standard Edition pricing starts at just US $39 per month, per server. FusionReactor Cloud provides extended data retention, focus on “issue related transactions” and includes advanced alerting capability with seamless integration with tools such as Slack, PageDuty and Twilio. Learn more at https://www.fusion-reactor.com/pricing/

About Intergral GmbH:

Intergral is a leading application intelligence company. Our flagship product, FusionReactor provides real-time visibility and alerting of application performance issues and can be effectively used across the whole Software Development Life Cycle. Intergral GmbH recently launched nerd.vision; a stand-alone non-intrusive debugger. Thousands of customers trust Intergral products to monitor their applications, enabling them to identify and respond faster to performance and stability problems. Our aim is to ensure applications run at peak operational and business performance. Learn more at https://www.Fusion-Reactor.com. https://nerd.vision



