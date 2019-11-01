Karen Brill for Palm Beach County Commissioner Endorsed by The Realtors® of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale

Karen Brill

Democrat Karen Brill’s experience, local community knowledge and strong record of service to protect property values earns her the endorsement of local Realtors

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Democrat Karen Brill for Palm Beach County Commission District 5, today announces the endorsement by The Realtors® of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale (RAPB + GFLR) for her campaign.

“Karen Brill has the experience we need in District 5. Karen has a long record of working with local neighborhoods to solve problems. As a Realtor, Karen knows first-hand the importance of protecting a family’s largest investment, their home. Karen is committed to protecting property values and keeping taxes low,” said Jefferey Levine, President of RAPB + GFLR.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of our local Realtors. I am committed to making sure Palm Beach County has strong, vibrant and safe neighborhoods that are great places to live, raise a family or retire,” said Brill. “As a Realtor, businesswoman, and a member of the School Board, I understand the value that strong neighborhoods have on property values, public safety, attracting businesses to our area and a strong quality of life. As County Commissioner, I will continue my leadership in advocating for and supporting our neighborhoods, residents and taxpayers.”

Longtime Palm Beach County resident, Brill was elected to the Palm Beach County School Board in November 2010. Brill has been actively involved in public education, notably as an advocate for students with disabilities. She is also a Licensed Realtor with over eight years of residential sales experience and has more than 40 years of business experience with an emphasis on business development and marketing.

Brill serves as a Board Member for Community Alliance of Palm Beach County, as well as the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County. She is a member of the RAPB + GFLR, Coalition of Boynton West Residential Associations (COBWRA) Delegate, a graduate of Florida’s Partners in Policymaking, and served six years on the State Advisory for the Education of Exceptional Students.

We welcome you to follow Karen Brill at www.KarenBrill.com or contact her at Karen@KarenBrill.com.

