Fran Briggs Releases The Best of Fall Reading, 2019

Fran Briggs, American Journalist

List puts the spotlight on a select few of talented and distinguished authors from the U.S.A., Asia, and the U.K.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fran Briggs is recognizing authors at the forefront in their genre. The award-winning journalist has announced the Best of Fall Reading, 2019. The annual promotion is designed to put the spotlight on a select group of authors from the U.S.A. to the U.K."It's a great list to help readers make quality decisions as it pertains to their fall reading selections expected to do well over the next year and beyond," explained Briggs. "The Best of Fall Reading, 2019” list is organized using a short synopsis of each book, the publisher, author's name, and a link for additional information and purchase. In every case, the pages will turn quickly."Selections assembled include humor, spiritual, urban literature, wit, wisdom, and mystery. The books were chosen to showcase the author's literary vision through their subject, originality, creativity, impact, originality, influence, and quality."This is not a compilation of 'greatest hits,' but rather a list that highlights some of the best of fall reading. Readers can expect to take a journey to an exotic places; come face-to-face with forces of nature; add to their intellect, and more. These authors deserve recognition," Briggs concluded.Below is the list. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.1. Morocco or Bust August '69 (ADS, LLC) by Michael RowlandIn 1969, seven friends get away from the predictable, miserable summer weather in Great Britain. The author shares his incredible experiences from a journal written as they drove through the heart of France and Spain.2. The Darkened Land (Larry Paris) by Larry Paris. Lachlaniel’s world is a world of complete darkness, but across the Godwin River there are stones of light. Although written particularly for Christians, it has been compared to the likes of Pilgrim's Progress and works by C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. https://www.amazon.com/Darkened-Land-1-Larry-Paris/dp/1981428070 3. My Father’s Son (Anointed Hands Publishing) by Darrick Campbell. In spite of a complicated life and a litany of poor decisions, a young man learns how to rise from the ashes and encourage others. learn https://www.amazon.com/My-Fathers-Son-Darrick-Campbell/dp/1513626078 4. The Return ( Carla J Lawson ) by Carla J Lawson. A sci-fi/afro-futurism series that introduces Odara, an African American female superhero created from fire. She utilizes time travel, telekinesis, and orbs amongst other gifts and powers to carry out her assignments in an effort to restore balance and harmony to the universe. Available at https://tinyurl.com/y6hybxtl 5. Happy Harry Gets His First Haircut (Fallon Ward) by Fallon WardThe journey with a little boy name Harry through the brave process of getting his first haircut. https://www.amazon.com/Happy-Harry-Gets-First-Haircut/dp/0578216256 6. The Crazy World of Alexa by E'yannie Gomez Publisher: (diverseskillscenter.com) The Crazy World of Alexa is a colorful array of short stories inspired by the true-life, events of a young author. http://www.thecrazyworldofalexa.com 7. The Three Billy Goats (Barefoot Books) by Roberta ArensonAn artfully-told children's book rich in poetic language featuring the daily lives of clever billy goats. http://www.amazon.com 8. Graced After The Pain Series Title: The Power Series Rebirth Book 1 (DS Publishing) by Danyelle Scroggins. Felecia and Dean are faced with another situation that could very well rock the core of their marriage, but Felecia realizes the grace she’s been given after the pain, and is determined not to ever go through the pain again. Available at https://www.amazon.com/Graced-After-Pain-Power-Rebirth-ebook/dp/B07VHFHMHT 9. A Deadly Shade of Gold (Fawcett) by John D. McDonald. A brutal and bloody chase novel taking the private investigator, Travis McGee from Florida, to Mexico, to LA. in this cross-country thriller. Available at http://www.amazon.com 10. Mourning Glory (Stonehouse Press) by Warren Adler . An attractive Palm Beach woman is fired from her job at Saks, and, with little money and a teenage daughter, devises a plan to lure a rich widower to her side by going to funerals of their recently deceased wives. Available at http://www.warrenadler.com



