Filming of the World’s Greatest Motivators, Comes to The Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach on November 13 & 14, 2019

The World's Greatest Motivators, a LIVE TV taping in front of a studio audience will be at The Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, November 13 and 14, 2019.

This 13-week television series will air in January 2020, on National and International TV Cable Broadcast to over 370 million household viewers

The audience will be inspired and motivated in this elegant setting, which includes gourmet lunches and a party on the bay, Nov. 13th. I believe this will create an unforgettable experience for all!” — Julie Hamilton, Executive Producer

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynn Kitchen and Julie Hamilton, of Kitchen Hamilton Productions along with David Meltzer of Meltzer Enterprises, are proud to announce the second filming in the series of World's Greatest Motivators, a LIVE TV taping in front of a studio audience. The filming will be at The Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, November 13 and 14, 2019. Kitchen Hamilton Productions and Meltzer are the executive producers of the show, "World's Greatest Motivators" a 13-week television series with a distribution of over 370 million household viewers.

“We are thrilled to continue the live filming of the World's Greatest Motivators, which features world-renowned motivational leaders, such as: Jack Canfield, Lisa Nichols, John Assaraf, Dr. Rev. Michael Beckwith, Sharon Lechter, Blaine Bartlett, Cynthia Kersey, Shanda Sumpter plus Brian Tracy, via a previously filmed segment introduced by Erik Swanson. July's filming was in front of a live audience who were inspired by legend motivators such as; Bob Proctor, Les Brown Mary Morrissey, David Meltzer and special guest motivator, Sugar Ray Leonard,” said Hamilton.

The Balboa Bay Resort is hosting this exclusive filming with a limited seating available for the live television audience. “We expect another 2-days of empowered filming in which the Unstoppable Foundation will receive a percentage of profits from the series. The audience will be inspired and motivated in this elegant setting, which includes gourmet lunches and a party on the bay, Nov. 13th. I believe this will create an unforgettable experience for all!” Hamilton continued.

The Unstoppable Foundation is a non-profit humanitarian organization bringing sustainable education to children and communities in developing countries, thereby creating a safer and more just world for everyone.

The 2-day filming lineup includes internationally acclaimed, seasoned motivators:

Jack Canfield:

Jack is the beloved originator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series, which has more than 250 titles and 500 million copies in print in over 40 languages. Jack holds the Guinness World Record for having seven books on the New York Times best-seller list at the same time. Jack has personally taught millions of individuals his unique and modernized formula for success and is an internationally recognized leader in personal development and peak performance strategies. He is a founding member of the Transformational Leadership Council.

John Assaraf:

John Assaraf is founder and CEO of NeuroGym, an advanced, evidence-based, brain training company and a New York Times bestselling author. John has built 5 multi million-dollar companies, is featured in 8 movies, including the blockbuster-hit film, “The Secret” and the film, co-staring with Richard Branson and the Dalai Lama, “Quest For Success”. Today John's company, NeuroGym, is dedicated to using the most advanced technologies in evidence-based brain-training methods to help individuals unleash their full potential and maximize results.

Brian Tracy:

Brian Tracy is CEO of Brian Tracy International, a motivational public speaker and an international, bestselling, self-development author of over 70 books. Brian has consulted over 1,000 companies and has addressed over five million people throughout the United States, Canada and over 70 countries worldwide. Brain addresses more that 250,000 people a year speaking on economics, history, business, philosophy and psychology. His career spans over 30 years and he is the top selling author. Erik Swanson, of Habititude Warriors Conferences, will introduce a special viewing of Brian Tracy’s previously filmed episode for World’s Greatest Motivators series, season one.

Lisa Nichols:

Lisa is a celebrated motivational speaker who has inspired millions through her seminars and her role as a featured teacher in the movie, The Secret. As founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses, one of the country's only publicly traded personal and business development training companies, Lisa helps others transform their lives and alter the trajectory of businesses throughout the country and around the world. She is a best-selling author and a noted media personality who has appeared on Oprah, The Today Show, Dr. Phil Show, The Steve Harvey, and Extra. Lisa's non-profit foundation, Motivating the Teen Spirit, has inspired over 270,000 teens and prevented over 3,800 teen suicides.



Dr. Rev. Michael B. Beckwith:

Dr. Rev. Michael B. Beckwith is founder of Agape International Spiritual Center and a bestselling author. Dr. Beckwith co-founded the Association for Global New Thought, and co-chairs the Season for Nonviolence along with Arun Gandhi. In 1986, Dr. Beckwith founded Agape International Spiritual Center in Los Angeles, California. It's global humanitarian programs food distribution, retraining programs, schools, libraries, clinics, orphanages, and financial support during natural disasters and human advocacy. Dr. Beckwith is one of the featured teachers in the film, The Secret and the bestselling book by the same name, which followed the film.

Sharon Lechter:

Sharon Lechter is a world-renowned speaker and bestselling co-author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, and is an expert in financial literacy and entrepreneurial success. Sharon co-authored Rich Dad Poor Dad and released 14-books in the Rich Dad Series. Sharon was asked by the Napoleon Hill Foundation to re-energize the powerful Napoleon Hill bestselling books, Think and Grow Rich; Three Feet From Gold; Outwitting the Devil; and Think and Grow Rich for Women. She is featured in the movie, Think and Grow Rich: The Legacy and has released the book, Save Wisely and Spend Happily in cooperation with the American Institute of CPA's.



Blaine Bartlett:

Blaine Bartlett is an Internationally Executive Coach, Organizational Development Expert and International Bestselling Author. Blaine is the President and CEO of Avatar Resources, Inc., with offices in four countries. He is Adjunct Professor at China's Beijing University and considered a major innovative voice in the area of leadership development. Blaine is on the Advisory Board of the Tokyo-based All Nippon Management Coaching Association and the Asia Coaching and Mentoring Association based in Beijing. Blaine is a long-time member of the Transformational Leadership Council and author, which includes his #1 International bestselling book, Compassionate Capitalism: A Journey into the Soul of Business.

Shanda Sumpter:

Shanda Sumpter is Founder and CEO of HeartCore Business, an Entrepreneurial Training Company and a bestselling author. Shanda's training empowers mindset leadership and business systems to create profitable, sustainable business. She teaches financial freedom internationally as a motivational speaker and business coach. Shanda is a bestselling author and has built multi-million dollar companies and supports others in sharing their message going from start-ups to six and seven figures in business.



Honoree - Cynthia Kersey:

Cynthia Kersey is Founder of the Unstoppable Foundation, CEO of Unstoppable Enterprises and a Humanitarian. Cynthia's mission is to ensure that every child on the plant receives access to the life-long gifts of education. Cynthia is an author, speaker, entrepreneur and national columnist. Cynthia was featured guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show when Oprah launched the Angel Network. She is a member of the Transformational Leadership Council, and her passion is showing how each of us can solve the world's most seemingly impossible challenges through simple individual actions. Cynthia is founder of the Unstoppable Foundation, a non-profit humanitarian organization bringing sustainable education to children and communities in developing countries, thereby creating a safer and more just world for everyone.

Paisley Demby:

Paisley Demby, is Master of Ceremony and Emcee of this filming event and a Speaker and Executive Coach. Paisley is the first Business Services Director to serve in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Initiative.

This 2-day filming includes the world's top motivators with an elegant gourmet lunch and Party on the Bay on Nov. 13th with a live band for networking opportunities, hors d'oervres and a no host cocktails featuring special guests.

One day or two day seats reservations are required in this intimate location with limited seating. Use special code for savings: GIVE20.

To reserve your seat for this exclusive filming and to be part of the live television audience, go to: http://www.worldsgreatestmotivators.com.

Kitchen Hamilton Production was formed three years ago to develop a platform to showcase master motivators in business success and personal development. Recognizing that most humans love to be motivated and aspire greatness, they created this program with the tag line, “Transcending Borders, Inspiring BIG Dreams!”

For media inquiries, interviews and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com.

Follow World’s Greatest Motivators on Facebook and Instagram @worldsgreatestmotivators, on LinkedIn at world-s-greatest-motivators, and Twitter @s_motivators.

WORLD’S GREATEST MOTIVATORS a 13 episode television series produced for national and international television. Each episode showcases one world-renowned motivational leader in business success and the personal development industry. Produced by Lynn Kitchen and Julie Jones Hamilton of Kitchen Hamilton Production LLC and David Meltzer, Meltzer Enterprises, the show will air in January 2020, on National and International TV to over 370 million households via WGN America, Fox Sports West, Family Channel, Biz Network, CaribVision, Comcast Michigan & Indiana, Dove TV, Affiliates in Houston, Ohio, & Minnesota Xfinity, Action TV and other Networks and Streaming Channels. The producers seek to inspire and motivate audiences worldwide with a line-up of prominent experts. Together, they created this program with the tagline, “Transcending Borders, Inspiring BIG Dreams”. The vision includes creating transformational media for international television, digital and streaming markets. WORLD’S GREATEST MOTIVATORS brings a message of hope and the “can-do” spirit. A percentage of profits from the production are contributed to The Unstoppable Foundation, a non-profit humanitarian organization bringing sustainable education to children and communities in developing countries, thereby creating a safer and more just world for everyone.

Filming of the World’s Greatest Motivators, Comes to The Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach on November 13 & 14, 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.