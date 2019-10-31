An Asian-inspired, senior assisted living and memory care residence will have its highly anticipated grand opening on Friday, November 8.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- This free event, which will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., will feature apartment and property tours, local entertainment, refreshments, giveaways, and the opportunity to win a raffle.Located in Houston's Chinatown, at 12420 Bellaire Blvd, The Pines at Bellaire is a three-story, 75,000-square-foot senior living community featuring maintenance-free apartment homes, 24/7 multilingual caregivers and staff, restaurant-style dining, scheduled transportation and activities, housekeeping and laundry services, manicured gardens, with concierge and spa services."Seniors today want a retirement that is carefree and personally fulfilling," said Nastasya Shannon, VP of Operations of Tarantino, Properties, Inc. "The Pines at Bellaire is an Asian-inspired premier Assisted Living & Memory Care Community designed to promote total well-being and care with socially engaging daily activities.”Our certified Memory Care staff specializes in providing memory care assistance for Alzheimer’s and dementia. We provide personalized assessments to determine the specific level of care. We also have a licensed nurse and wellness center, certified dementia caregivers, healthcare coordination, incontinence care, medication management, and home health and therapy agencies provide onsite services.First-class amenities include chef-prepared meals including traditional Asian cuisine, family-focused culturally authentic lifestyle, feng shui architecture and building interiors, scheduled transportation, outdoor community gardens, and onsite activities and events planned by our resident activities director.Our unique community provides residents opportunities to form strong bonds over a shared culture and background. It's time to live life to the fullest at the Pines at Bellaire—Senior Living at Ease. Tours should be reserved in advance by contacting Katie Li at 281-609-7481 or outreach.pines@tarantino.com.



