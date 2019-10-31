EducationLawyers.com Provides Parents with Passionate Legal Partners to Sue Schools and Obtain Compensation they Deserve

EducationLawyers.com Education Lawyers

Partnership is the ultimate legal solution for parents when their children’s needs are not being met.

Each member of the team brings a unique and specialized skill set that, when combined as a whole, has enabled our firm to recover millions of dollars in misplaced educational benefits for clients.” — Joseph Montgomery

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EducationLawyers.com is pleased to announce they are providing parents with passionate legal partners to sue schools and obtain compensation their family deserves.

Based in Philadelphia, PA, EducationLawyers.com is a team of professional and independent practitioners, from Montgomery Law, whose mission is to take on the largest education cases against school districts and to bring justice to students and their families.

“Each member of the team brings a unique and specialized skill set that, when combined as a whole, has enabled our firm to recover millions of dollars in misplaced educational benefits for clients,” says Joseph W. Montgomery, Attorney and Founding Member of EducationLawyers.com. “When we sue schools, we do so because we strongly believe educational institutions have a legal obligation to provide a safe and effective education for all students.”

EducationLawyers.com wants parents to understand that they can sue their children’s schools when they are not happy with the services being provided to their children; especially parents of children with disabilities.

“In many instances, the school district is responsible for the parents’ attorneys’ fees and costs,” states Montgomery. “Parents don’t have to accept ‘no’ as an answer from their school district. In our practice, we have found many parents don’t know their rights in this respect and we want to better educate the public.”

The team at Montgomery Law and EducationLawyers.com can provide parents with a host of legal support and potential outcomes, including:

• Independent evaluations from a neutral evaluator

• Compensatory education (a fund of money that is held for the child and can be used for services and technology that support the child’s educational goals)

• Private school placement in instances where the public school is unable to program for the child

• Extra support and services in school (extra time on tests, counseling, speech services, behavioral service)

• Anti-bullying plans and other specially designed services to ensure a safe and effective education

• IEP Plans (Individualized Education Program) and 504 plans

• Help mitigate disciplinary issues and avoid expulsions when behaviors are a manifestation (result) of the child’s disability

• And so much more!

EducationLawyers.com is offering free consultations to parents who feel as though their educational rights are being violated. Any parent who believes they would benefit from legal support should reach out to a specialized school lawyer immediately, as there are statute of limitations that may impact a case.

“Taking on school districts can certainly be daunting task for any parent,” states Montgomery. “We want parents to know that we fight when others give up. Call on us to be your legal partner and to get the compensation your family deserves. It’s never too soon to start a lawsuit but can often be too late.”

For more information about EducationLawyers.com, please visit https://www.educationlawyers.com/.

About the Company

The school lawyers at Montgomery Law represent parents and students at all levels of education, from early intervention, through to college and beyond. EducationLawyers.com advocates for all students – including students with and without disabilities. The company’s slogan is “teaching schools a lesson.”



