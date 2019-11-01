Milch and Zucker to host HR Open Standards Fall Community Meeting

GISSEN, CO, GERMANY, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join the HR Open Standards European Community at the Milch und Zucker office in Gissen, Germany for our Fall Community Meeting on Thursday, November 14th, 2019. Learn about how HR Open standards are important to the European industry and steps for successful integrations. Dr. Olena Linnyk will lead our keynote session discussing AI Solutions for Digital HR.Session and Speaker Highlights include:• HR Open Standards Welcome & Introductions | Ingolf Teetz, CEO of Milch & Zucker and HR Open Consortium Board of Directors• HR Open Standards Implementations | Andrew Cunsolo, VP Product Management for Talemetry and President of HR Open Consortium; Ingolf Teetz, Board Director of HR Open Standards; Jan-Willem, Development and Strategy Director at Manus and Board Director of HR Open Consortium.Join the HR Open Board Members as they discuss practical integration success stories, demo compelling integrations, and share some well-earned knowledge on making enterprise integrations successful. Jan-Willem van der Boom will emphasize the European impact of HR Open including technical specifications, global networking, and marketing benefits.• KEYNOTE: AI Solutions for Digital HR | Dr. Olena LinnykJoin Dr. Linnyk as she discusses how to make life easier for both recruiters and applicants by analyzing data through AI. As an expert in artificial intelligence, she will explain the application theory of AI and demonstrate projects she’s implemented using the technology.Sponsored by Milch und Zucker, attendees can expect to network with technology and business professionals as well as learn about growing industry trends.To learn more about the Community Meeting and register for this free event, visit https://hropenstandards.org/event/2019-community-meeting/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.