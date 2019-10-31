LogicBay Announces the Launch of FUSE: A Digital Ecosystem for the Manufacturing Industry

An environment to drive stronger business relationships through collaboration, learning, and enhanced customer interactions.

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than a decade, LogicBay has deployed digital platforms to help manufacturers drive performance throughout their sales channels. In recent years, LogicBay has noticed a transformative shift within its customer base consistent with global Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing. Today, best-in-class organizations are leveraging digital ecosystems in new ways using digital tools to strengthen business relationships, grow revenue and forge valuable customer-centric interactions like never before. To help meet the needs of their clients, and to serve a broader market of industry stakeholders, LogicBay is launching FUSE – a member-based digital ecosystem created exclusively for the manufacturing industry “Many of our longstanding customers, including Caterpillar, Daimler Trucks, and Meritor, have been deploying ecosystem business models using the LogicBay SaaS platform for years. We’ve learned through our experience that there is an imperative to expand technology broader throughout a manufacturer’s ecosystem and allow all stakeholders in the sales channel - including suppliers, dealers & distributors, end-customers, trade schools, and industry associations - to have easy access to the information and tools they need to work and perform better together. All key stakeholders leverage – and contribute to - the value provided within the ecosystem so that the sum of the whole outweighs the sum of the parts. The new generation of manufacturing employees expects to have these tools at their fingertips. FUSE delivers this environment.” said John Panaccione, LogicBay Founder and CEO.Accenture Strategy recently surveyed 1,252 business leaders across the world to better understand the degree to which companies are leveraging ecosystem strategies. The results indicate companies are aggressively pursuing ecosystems as new business models to navigate, or even be a catalyst for disruption. And when asked what they would specifically focus on to disrupt their industry, 60 percent of executives said, “digital ecosystems.” In addition, “76% of the business leaders agreed that in five years, current business models will be unrecognizable and that ecosystems will be the main change agent.”FUSE offers a secure, permission-based digital ecosystem where manufacturers, dealers, fleets, educators, trade associations, individuals, and customers can stay connected to conduct business more effectively. The cloud-based platform is a growing collection of public and private channels in a digital environment where all stakeholders can exchange content, ideas, and knowledge; gain access to systems, tools and reporting; and access industry best practices from subject matter experts.FUSE transforms the traditional industry hierarchical structure to one which empowers its members from the ground up. The resulting network effect generates as much value for the individual members of the connected ecosystem as it does for the organizations that they represent. Anyone can join FUSE for free. Any organization within the ecosystem can establish a public or private channel to manage their ecosystems easier, securely, and more cost effectively.Stay up-to-date with FUSE blogs, newsletters, events and more via the FUSE marketing website, https://www.growwithfuse.com/ To become a FUSE member and start connecting today, visit: https://fuse.logicbay.com/ About FUSE:FUSE is a member-based digital ecosystem for the manufacturing industry, fostering opportunities for participants to connect, learn and grow. Members in FUSE become more fully integrated across their entire ecosystem of key stakeholders accelerating innovation, strengthening relationships, serving customers more effectively and growing sales faster. For additional information, visit: https://www.growwithfuse.com/ About LogicBay:LogicBay provides technology-enabled Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solutions that enable organizations to build, scale, and optimize their sales channel. LogicBay’s technology supports the entire sales channel life cycle from recruiting and onboarding sales partners to managing a global network of partners in multiple languages. For additional information, visit https://www.logicbay.com/

