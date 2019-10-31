Green Globe Certification Awarded to Atlantis by Giardino

Atlantis by Giardino

Green Globe recently awarded the Hotel Atlantis by Giardino its inaugural certification.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Atlantis by Giardino is a 5-star urban retreat that combines the best of both worlds. Ten minutes from the city centre, the luxurious modern hotel with a Mediterranean feel has views of Zurich and the luxuriant Üetliberg mountain.

Green Globe recently awarded the Hotel Atlantis by Giardino its inaugural certification.

Volker Salentin, Purchasing Manager at the hotel said, ““It feels great to be part of the Green Globe community, and we are proud of our commitment to work more sustainably. Green Globe has guided us and helped us to work through the process of becoming a greener hotel. Given all the efforts we have already made, achieving Green Globe certification provides a specific framework that will sharpen our team’s focus and motivate us to keep on setting even more ambitious goals.”

Being so close to nature, the Swiss hotel is motivated to minimize its footprint in every possible way. In 2018, the property’s comprehensive waste management strategy included the collection of 15 different recyclable materials adding up to a recycling rate of 71%. In addition, before the end of this year, PVC bottles as a chief source of water for all employees will be phased out. Instead, staff members will be provided with reusable thermos bottles with additional water refilling fountains installed throughout the hotel. As a result, 12.000 PET water bottles per year will be diverted from landfill.

Atlantis by Giardino participates in the Too Good To Go food donation program. More than 2.3 million tons of food is thrown away in Switzerland alone annually. Too Good To Go works with hotels and other gastronomic outlets to combat food waste. Via a free app, food that would otherwise be discarded can be ordered by customers and picked up at a reduced cost. Over the past year, as a Too Good To Go member, the hotel has supported this worthy cause by offering affordable delicious foods and also contributes to the National Swiss Soup Day.

Nature is very much a part of daily life here. Chefs at Restaurant Ecco use local seasonal produce in tasty dishes and also try to incorporate as many herbs as possible that grow in the area surrounding the hotel. To encourage biodiversity in the region, surrounding grounds were planted with wildflowers after the renovation of the property was completed in 2015 while rainwater is captured for irrigating gardens.

For further information please see https://giardinohotels.ch/en/zurich/



About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



Contact

Giulia Raths

Marketing & PR Manager

Giardino Group AG

E: g.raths@giardino.ch





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.