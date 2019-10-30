Drinjk Wines Announces Safeway AsThe Exclusive Retailer Of Their Luxury Wine Advent Calendar

Drinjk Wines Advent Calendar Available At Safeway

Safeway Makes Exclusive Deal with Drinjk Wines to Stock 90 Stores in Northern California with Drinjk’s Luxury Wine Advent Calendar

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drinjk Wines has taken a strategic step towards securing their spot as the number one single-serve wine company in the Western United States.This new partnership with Safeway allows Drinjk Wines to easily distribute their Luxury Wine Advent Calendar across Northern California, saving customers the shipping cost and wait time.“When we started Drinjk Wines, we always visualized Safeway as a partner," Says Brett Bayda, owner of Drinjk Wines, "Safeway is a progressive grocer with beautiful stores and an incredible team. This partnership puts Drinjk in a position to continue building the single-serve industry by getting our Luxury Wine Advent calendar in front of more customers.”Drinjk’s Wine Advent Calendar aims to make the countdown to Christmas a little merrier. Each Advent Calendar comes with 24 different single-serve wines with zero added sugar (another reason to celebrate) and comes in Drinjk’s patented designer glass bottles.Drinjk Wines chic, slim glass bottles are reinventing the single-serve wine industry. Not only is it the only bottle of its kind in the world but it is also a little larger than the standard glass of wine at a generous 6.3oz. The wines featured in the Advent Calendar are all sourced from small to medium-sized wineries from seven of the world’s best wine regions.“The best wines in the world are the wines that have a story,” says owner Brett Bayda. “Our Luxury Wine Advent Calendar comes with 24 different wines and each one has its own tale to tell. We carry a red wine made by the same winemaker that makes the wine for the Pope, award-winning wines from Portugal and Spain, and we even have a naturally colored Blue Chardonnay. All of our wines are exclusive to Drinjk, you won't find them anywhere else."Because the wine industry is such a highly competitive market, this new partnership with Safeway makes it easier for Drinjk to share the stories behind the wines.Drinjk Wines Advent Calendars will be available at 90 different Safeway stores across Northern California and can be expected to hit shelves between November 1st and November 5th. For a complete list of where the Wine Advent Calendars will be sold visit Drinjk.com.For questions about Drinjk Wine or the Wine Advent Calendar contact Brett@drinjk.comAbout Drinjk Wines: The #1 leader in premium single-serve wines, Drinjk’s mission is to offer a simpler, more convenient option for busy wine lovers to enjoy a glass of wine without the commitment of opening a full bottle. The company offers the largest selection of single-serve wines in the USA.



