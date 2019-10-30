R4G Celebrating Moms Who Do More Good By Rewarding Fun Foodie Goodies
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding moms on Montana Avenue Halloween Walk with fun foodie goodies to celebrate women who make a difference in LA.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Come to Montana Avenue Halloween Walk Between 4-6pm on October 31st, 2019, look for me (Carlos, I will wearing a Black Hat with 'Celebrating Women’) standing in front of Peete’s Coffee 4-5pm and Erin McKenna’s Bakery 5-6pm. 'How are we Celebrating Moms Who Do More Good…Simply Tell Us How You Make a Difference…and enjoy fun foodie goodies.'"
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com
R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes and improve the quality of life. Participate to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Food Rewards Visit www.RewardingLA.com ...Love to complain, now you can and also earn fun foodie goodies, simply www.textyourkvetch.com make it short like a tweet, winner chosen every week (rewarding the funniest kvetch $18 foodie gift card).
Since October 2017, R4G has been funding 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Need to get advice about getting back into the workforce, strategize to get a promotion, or how to get a raise...can't talk to your boss, significant other, or friends...we love to help, listen and meet for coffee...Not a mom...but awesome woman..we love to help. www.OurMomsWork.org
