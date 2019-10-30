R4G Celebrating Moms Who Do More Good By Rewarding Fun Foodie Goodies

Invite Your Favorite BFF, Neighbor, and Sister to Enjoy Fun for Good Join Today Love to Complain About Your EX, Pet or The Prez...Now the Funniest Complaints Earn Foodie Rewards Inspired By Rewarding LA Fun for Good

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding moms on Montana Avenue Halloween Walk with fun foodie goodies to celebrate women who make a difference in LA.

We’re Celebrating Women Who Do More Good...By Rewarding Fun Foodie Goodies” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes and rewarding referrals with fun all year long. The staffing agency also sponsors community service; 'Our Moms Work,' and Rewarding LA Fun for Good. And on Halloween R4G is 'Celebrating Moms Who Do More Good '...by Rewarding Fun Foodie Goodies in Santa Monica.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Come to Montana Avenue Halloween Walk Between 4-6pm on October 31st, 2019, look for me (Carlos, I will wearing a Black Hat with 'Celebrating Women’) standing in front of Peete’s Coffee 4-5pm and Erin McKenna’s Bakery 5-6pm. 'How are we Celebrating Moms Who Do More Good…Simply Tell Us How You Make a Difference…and enjoy fun foodie goodies .'"AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes and improve the quality of life. Participate to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Food Rewards Visit www.RewardingLA.com ...Love to complain, now you can and also earn fun foodie goodies, simply www.textyourkvetch.com make it short like a tweet, winner chosen every week (rewarding the funniest kvetch $18 foodie gift card).Since October 2017, R4G has been funding 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Need to get advice about getting back into the workforce, strategize to get a promotion, or how to get a raise...can't talk to your boss, significant other, or friends...we love to help, listen and meet for coffee...Not a mom...but awesome woman..we love to help. www.OurMomsWork.org



