Paladin Protective Systems Named Top 10 Access Control Solution Providers for 2019

VALLEY VIEW, OHIO, USA, October 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paladin Protective Systems Named in the Top 10 Access Control Solution ProvidersIn their current edition, Enterprise Security Magazine Recognized Paladin Protective Systems in the top 10 of access control solution providers, leading the market in providing the best quality systems.Paladin Protective Systems is Ohio’s premier systems integrator helping businesses and organizations improve their life safety, security and professional audio video systems. As one of the first layers of a security system, access control technology continues to advance with its integration of cloud-based computing and the Internet of Things (IoT). Access control systems have continued to be improved with the introduction of biometric systems like fingerprint and facial recognition. New technologies in alarm systems, biometric scanners, and RFID enabled turnstiles are now common in many organizations.Before undertaking any project, Paladin’s experienced staff performs an extensive evaluation of the protection requirements and the client’s existing security posture, along with the assessment on the project budget.At the core of Paladin’s success is their team of well trained, industry experts. The President of Paladin Protective Systems stated “Our clients have complete faith in our talented, certified professionals”Paladin licensed designers and certified technicians implement customer centric solutions for each of their client’s. The systems can be designed to allow clients to control access from anywhere in the world with just a connected wireless device.About Paladin Protective Systems:Paladin Protective Systems is a certified systems integrator based in Valley View, Ohio providing the best life safety, security, and professional audio video systems.Their clients are in the healthcare, educational, governmental, corporate, industrial, utilities, and retail industries as well as sporting venues, and churches.Location Information:7680 Hub ParkwayValley View, Ohio 44125

