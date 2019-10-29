GreenLight Mobility Announces Franchise Opportunity in Rockland County, NY

Concept in growing senior services market set to expand into the region in early 2020 with the ideal franchise owner

RANDOLPH, N.J., USA, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home safety modification franchise GreenLight Mobility, with an executive team that has operated a successful home safety business in New Jersey for more than a decade, is now ready to expand into Rockland County, New York.With expansion plans for New City, Piermont, Nyack and surrounding communities, the franchise is announcing a strategic growth plan with the right local owner-operator. The franchise will be up and running shortly after the franchise awards the territory. The organization has vetted a handful of candidates, but the opportunity — as of this moment — is still available. Plans to expand in the region are part of a strategic initiative to grow the business.“We see a tremendous need for our services in in Rockland County,” said Karen Frank, CEO and co-founder of GreenLight Mobility. “We’ve grown our business across New Jersey and are ready to provide the same opportunity to the people of this community. Based on our analysis, we feel that this area is a logical extension for our franchise; it is a suburb outside of New York City with a growing aging population who want to remain at home long after retiring.”Karen Frank is a licensed physical therapist who worked as an inpatient, home care and outpatient physical therapist in New Jersey. Her husband, Gregg Frank, is a licensed occupational therapist. Through their lines of work, they saw a need for home modifications for patients, which led them to launch a home modification company in 2007 called Back Home Safely. That successful business brought them to launch their GreenLight Mobility franchise to help aspiring entrepreneurs achieve independence by helping others achieve theirs.GreenLight Mobility creates safe and accessible environments for individuals with physical challenges. It offers customers everything from modular ramp systems, grab bars, door-widening, stair lifts, walk-in showers, ceiling lift systems and more. The GreenLight Mobility corporate team has expertise in physical and occupational therapy as well as construction and choosing mobility solutions for every type of need.GreenLight Mobility’s affiliate business in New Jersey has witnessed a more than 25 percent increase in revenue over the past two years and consistent year-over-year growth since launching in 2007. With low overhead — there’s no need for expensive retail leases — franchise owners can run a home modification business from home with just a small warehouse for products. Initial franchise fees are $43,500, but GreenLight Mobility is offering a $5,000 discount to the first four owner-operators.The GreenLight Mobility franchise opportunity is ideal for people with management experience in the healthcare industry who want to control their own destiny, or for people who have experience in management or sales who see the demand in this growing industry.For more information, visit GreenLightMobility.com or call (973) 946-8330.###About GreenLight MobilityGreenLight Mobility, based in Randolph, N.J., is a home safety modification company dedicated to creating safe and accessible homes. Founded by physical and occupational therapists, GreenLight Mobility is in the business of changing lives both for its customers and franchise owners.In 2019, the company announced plans to expand via franchising, offering a prime opportunity to support the senior care market through home modifications. To learn more about GreenLight Mobility, visit http://GreenLightMobility.com or call (973) 946-8330.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.