Comintelli’s Intelligence2day® Named a “Strong Performer” in Evaluation of Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms

KISTA, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli, leading provider of the cloud-based Market- and Competitive intelligence (M&CI) software Intelligence2day®, today announced that it has been named a "Strong Performer" by analyst firm, Forrester. Comintelli was identified as one of the 12 “most significant” vendors in the space, as detailed in the Forrester's report on emerging technologies, "The Forrester New Wave™: Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2019."

Forrester states that; “Market and competitive intelligence is a fundamental strategic business competency, and it’s front of mind … This work takes place in varied parts of organizations. It’s done and applied to one or more of these functions: customer insights, marketing, market and consumer research, sales, sales enablement, product, and corporate strategy. Based on that diversity, it’s not surprising that M&CI technology vendors’ approaches also vary with respect to features and functions, technology, and go-to-market strategy.”

According to the Forrester New Wave™ evaluation, Intelligence2day® “offers robust [Do-It-Yourself] content integration and taxonomy setup … [and] enables power users to use predefined connectors to a wide range of data sources — both internal and external — and to define their taxonomy”.

Customers praise the Intelligence2day® platform ́s search autosuggestions (“did you mean?) and the clickable AI based “Trend Cluster”. Customers of Intelligence2day® say that “the features are easy to use, so adoption of the platform for users is quick and simple”.

Jesper Martell, CEO and co-founder of Comintelli says he is proud of the acknowledgement from Forrester, who are one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. "We have been developing Intelligence2day® for 20 years and, from what our customers tell us, we know that it continues to be first-class for companies that want to control the content they retrieve. It's an honor to be among the 12 most significant providers in this market and be named a Strong Performer by Forrester. We are thankful for our customers and partners for helping us get to this position."

Comintelli received a differentiated rating, the highest possible score, in the criteria AI & Machine Learning enabled search, product vision and product roadmap. In the report, Forrester notes that platforms developed with embedded text analytics, Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning Automation and Integration “are empowering M&CI pros along with sales, marketing, product, and executive roles.” Comintelli believes that its vision of the future for M&CI software coincides very well with this and all areas are consequently included in the Intelligence2day® Future Road Map. Comintelli continues to build out its vision and has announced several key innovations this year already, such as AI-based Trend Clusters, API Integrations, Intelligence2day® Content Feeds and the Comintelli Content Assessment eWorkbook.



About Comintelli:

Comintelli (www.comintelli.com) is a Swedish software company which sells Intelligence Software that converts unstructured Big Data content into organized, digestible information for decision-making.

The award-winning solution Intelligence2day® (www.intelligence2day.com) acts as an insight Engine for Market and Competitive Intelligence to help customers make faster and more confident decisions. Founded in 1999 and with extensive intelligence experience, Comintelli continues to develop user-friendly solutions that shortens Time-To-Insights.

Customers include successful organizations such as AkzoNobel, Bayer, Dow Agroscience, Ericsson, GEA, REC Group, Olympus and Tetra Pak.



