SimpleLaw and NALA Enter Exclusive Agreement to Provide On-Demand Paralegal Support

Expanding Paralegal Availability for SimpleLaw Attorney Users

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimpleLaw , a case and practice management software provider that empowers attorneys to spend more time practicing law, is making it even easier for attorneys to connect with paralegal professionals. NALA (National Association of Legal Assistants), the leading paralegal association nationwide representing more than 18,000 paralegals, is the primary source for vetted, on-demand paralegals that attorneys can request through SimpleLaw’s unique Paralegal Support Service.The National Association of Legal Assistants operates the only paralegal certification program in the United States accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies. It is a preeminent authority on the qualifications and skills of paralegals in the legal industry today.“Through this partnership with NALA, SimpleLaw is expanding the capabilities of its platform’s innovative Paralegal Support Service,” said Praveen Medikundam, Esq., co-founder of SimpleLaw and an active attorney. “We connect hardworking attorneys with talented, versatile, much-needed paralegals that have the expertise and experience attorneys need.”In addition, SimpleLaw's software has been upgraded, offering paralegal professionals the option to create an online profile, much like attorneys and clients.SimpleLaw is a cloud-based case and practice management platform that goes beyond basic functionality, becoming an online meeting place for potential clients, attorneys, and paralegals. Now, all profile types have a private online portal, making the delivery of legal services simple.Recently announced enhancements to the SimpleLaw platform include• DocuSign Integration• Task ManagementTo see how SimpleLaw delivers greater efficiency to cases and a legal practice, visit us at https://www.simplelaw.com/ . To see the platform or review enhancements, contact us at hello@simplelaw.com.About SimpleLawSimpleLaw is a legal case and practice management software provider founded by attorneys. Committed to helping lawyers and clients efficiently resolve their legal matters, we harness the power of technology to transform the delivery of legal services. Check out our blog at https://www.simplelaw.com/blog . Like us on Facebook.com and Follow us on Twitter @_simplelaw. For more information, go to www.SimpleLaw.com About NALASince 1975, NALA has been trusted to provide exceptional continuing education and professional development designed specifically to advance paralegals and other legal professionals in their careers. NALA connects its members with their peers across the nation and opens doors of knowledge and opportunity.



