JOHN CONYERS, PROGRESSIVE GIANT -- Statement.on His Passing By Former Spokesman Robert Weiner

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former John Conyers spokesman and lifetime friend, Robert Weiner, put out the following statement on the passing of the former Detroit Congressman in a piece for the Michigan Chronicle.Weiner begins, “A vignette of memories from Bob Weiner, former Press Secretary/Spokesman for Conyers and his committees, and life time friend later, White House spokesman and now leader of oped writing group that won the National Press Club President's Award for recruiting and mentoring young journalists to co-write with Bob in major papers. They have done 900, including many in the Chronicle.”He continues, “John Conyers was the most consistent, rational voice for practical progressivism in America. With his low key and steady tone, he always tried to move the bar of logic and accomplishment as far as he could and still win. Here is a vignette of some memories.”He writes, “When Obama was about to announce and Hillary was far in the lead, I walked into his office and said, "You know Hillary will win." Congressman Conyers said to me, "How do I not support the person who could be the first African American President?" Conyers became the first member of Congress to endorse Obama, and my political wisdom was shown for what it was...”He goes on, “After AG Janet Reno sent DOJ police into the WACO compound to try to rescue the kids but the crazy leader got everybody to agree to burn the place down and kill everyone, Thew Committee called her to testify. Conyers was Cahir of Government Operations at the Time but the 2nd ranking on Judiciary then. The Gov Ops Chief of Staff did not want to alert the Congressman that AG Reno had arrived for fear of what the congressman would say. There were 20 TV cameras there -- everyone -- and I as press person knew it was my obligation to tell him and to urge him to come. I went to the office to tell him and he said, "Of course I must go." He proceeded to tell the Attorney General, on camera -- I remember as though it was yesterday-- "Madam Attorney General, you did exactly the right thing by offering to resign." I went back to my office and hid under my desk but John Conyers, ever the astute leader, called her up and arranged a bonding meeting the next morning and all was well.”He reports, “Conyers as Judiciary Committee Democratic Leader had to corral Democrats in support of Clinton when the vote was about to happen in his committee to send the impeachment vote to the House. The Republicans had the majority and the votes, my wife and I walked into his office before the vote and the lights were off, while Conyers had somber jazz music playing. That was the sad mood he wanted to amplify before he walked down to the committee room, with, my wife and me in tow.”He explains, “On the anniversary of Nixon's resignation under the assuredness of an impeachment and conviction, Cong. Conyers was interviewed on major morning TV as someone who was there and on the Judiciary Committee. When asked about Nixon's positive legacy for this and that, Conyers replied, referring to the cover up during Watergate, ‘Aside from that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?’”He writes, “During the Obamacare ACA vote, since it was close-close-close, Cong Conyers brought all the members of the Congressional Black Caucus, one by one, into his office. I witnessed several of the meetings and many CBC members were saying, ‘But it doesn't go far enough, I'll vote no.’ Conyers had credibility as the author of Medicare-for-All and said, ‘We have to take this step or we'll never get there, and the Medicaid expansion plus benefits expansion to pre-existing conditions, youth covered to 26, and drugs for seniors is huge. There is no way we can pass this up.’ He got at least half of the CBC to vote yes and the bill passed by ONE VOTE.”He continues, “He always pressed for jobs and full employment. He led weekly meetings in his office strategizing how to fund training, employment, and jobs and infrastructure expansion to get under 5% unemployment. One major accomplishment was that the Federal Reserve Bank (‘The Fed’) was always forgetting they have two proscribed missions in their charter, keep inflation (and interest rates) low AND create jobs. Conyers uniquely among other members wrote a major letter reminder to the Fed about this second part of their mission and the liberal Fed Chairs since have been paying attention to it. It has made a big difference.”He goes on, “Cong. Conyers was about to have a hearing on ‘Discrimination in prisons’ suggested by the Republicans and the staff had done a write-up on their issues of a big fisherman company guy put in jail for making too much money, and professional biker, a NASCAR racer, and other business people. Conyers asked the staff, ‘What about the African American victims of the drug war with crack-vs-powder at 10-1 penalties, and disproportionate arrests and death penalties.?’ He totally changed the theme of the hearing and the witnesses said he was ‘exactly right.’”Weiner concludes, “The great muckraking journalist Jack Anderson approached us once and said, ‘We're doing a story on Conyers not investigating corruption because of his contributions.’ We told him, ‘That's a false story, and it's also the last time you'll hear from us. Or you can write about what he is indeed investigating regardless of who's President, about weapons system and government malfunctions, fraud and abuse, and you'll have a lot of good stories.’ Anderson and co-writer Michael Binstock took the deal and wrote at least a dozen individual stories. Then, in a surprise to us all, he wrote a summary story, 'JOHN CONYERS-- PERSISTENCE AND POWER.' He got it right.”



