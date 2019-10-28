Christian Mom Regina Raymond Launches Book With Creative Life Publishing About Daughter's Courageous Cancer Battle

Cecily's Hope by Regina Raymond

Regina Raymond shares story originally started by her Daughter on the courageous battle through cancer and the faith that creates legacy.

HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Life Publishing and Learning InstituteTricia Andreassen, CEO and FounderCecily’s Hope: The Story of Faith and Hope and A Courageous Cancer BattleCreative Life Publishing Assists in New Book Release By Christian Author Regina Raymond Regina Raymond of Texas shares her story of being by her daughter Cecily during a courageous battle through cancer. Tricia Andreassen, CEO of Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute is a part of the launch for this book that can be used in churches or personal study programs throughout the country. It is Raymond’s desire to bring hope, encouragement and comfort to those who are going through cancer or for those who have lost a loved one.“While writing this book in honor of Cecily, God has taught me, grown me and instilled in me a desire to share with others how life and hope can go on to help others. Parents who have lost their child need to hear and know the encouraging words of God faithfulness.” Comments Raymond. The book can be purchased at https://www.amazon.com/Cecilys-Hope-Courageous-Cancer-Battle/dp/1946265314/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Cecily%27s+Hope&qid=1571673218&s=books&sr=1-1 “I am hoping this book will find its way into the hands of many. I am hoping to keep Cecily’s memory alive through the works our ministry (CRG Ministry) will be doing to honor our sweet Cecily.” CRG Ministry will do all the works Cecily wanted to do, including scholarships, coloring books and bed sheets for children’s hospitals, providing bibles, and helping families at Christmas time. Regina hopes to travel and tell Cecily’s story to bring people closer to God and awareness to brain cancer. CRG Ministry can be reached directly by contacting Cecily's Foundation on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/The-Cecily-Foundation-2122452191305027/ Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute who has assisted Raymond is dedicated to helping aspiring writers express their voice and share a message of hope, encouragement, faith, and success strategies in life and business. The learning division is focused on providing educational resources to grow in multiple areas of life including: personal growth, parenting, dream building, business and marketing, faith and spiritual growth as well as writing retreats that help aspiring Authors become published.Tricia Andreassen’s personal coaching practice varies on the individual on what they want to achieve whether it is business related or personal growth related. She also leads a team of faculty that provides teaching to the public. Andreassen’s business book, Interfusion Marketing: Unlock The Secret Code To Dominate Your Market hit #1 in less than 5 hours of book launch and has continued to be offered internationally and on the best seller list for over 59 weeks spanning multiple categories. She continues to write and personally is an 8 time best selling author. She continues to speak worldwide.Her latest book "Unlock Your Inner Warrior" also reached the best seller list.For more information on Tricia Andreassen and Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute visit www.TriciaAndreassen.com or www.CLPLI.com . For information on how to become a published Author and learn the strategies of becoming a Best Selling Author or have a desire to develop content as a professional speaker with a clear message please email Tricia@TriciaAndreassen.com



