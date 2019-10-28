PICTUREHOUSE ACQUIRES NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO HARVEY KEITEL ‘FATIMA'

Feature Film about the 1917 Event Known as the ‘Miracle of the Sun’ Will Open in Theaters Nationwide on April 24, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Picturehouse has acquired all North American distribution rights to Fatima, a feature film starring Stephanie Gil (Terminator: Dark Fate), Lúcia Moniz (Love, Actually), Joaquim de Almeida (“Queen of the South”) and Goran Visnjic (Beginners) with Sonia Braga (Aquarius) and Harvey Keitel (The Piano). The announcement was made today by Bob Berney and Jeanne R. Berney, co-heads of Picturehouse, and James T. Volk, chairman and founder of Origin Entertainment, which produced the film along with Elysia Productions and Rose Pictures.

A powerful and uplifting drama about the power of faith, Fatima tells the story of a 10-year-old shepherd and her two young cousins in Fátima, Portugal, who report seeing visions of the Virgin Mary. Their revelations inspire believers but anger officials of both the Church and the secular government, who try to force them to recant their story. As word of their prophecy spreads, tens of thousands of religious pilgrims flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle. What they experience will change their lives forever.

Fatima will open in theaters nationwide on April 24, 2020.

Directed by Marco Pontecorvo and written by Pontecorvo & Valerio D’Annunzio and Barbara Nicolosi, Fatima is produced by James T. Volk, Dick Lyles, Stefano Buono, Maribel Lopera Sierra, Rose Ganguzza, Marco Pontecorvo and Natasha Howes. The film features the original song “Gratia Plena” (“Full of Grace”) performed by Andrea Bocelli and composed by renowned Italian composer Paolo Buonvino.Fatima is the second feature directed by Pontecorvo following the award-winning drama Pa-ra-da. His numerous credits as a cinematographer include HBO’s blockbuster series “Game of Thrones” and “Rome” and John Turturro’s feature Fading Gigolo.

“Marco Pontecorvo has created a beautiful and inspirational film telling the emotional story of three young children whose visions captured a nation at a time when World War I was ravaging Europe,” said Bob Berney and Jeanne R. Berney in a joint statement. “We are extremely excited to bring this film to North American theatergoers.”

“It is amazing to realize that in 1917, before television, the internet or any reliable mass communication, 70,000 people gathered at this remote site to witness an anticipated miracle,” said Volk. “It’s truly a remarkable story, based on real events, and we are excited to partner with Picturehouse in the release of this film.”

“Fatima is not a film about religion,” added Ganguzza. “It is a film about the power of faith in times of conflict and turmoil.”

About Picturehouse

Picturehouse was originally formed in 2005 as a joint venture between HBO and New Line Cinema and headed by Bob Berney. The Time Warner subsidiaries acquired the theatrical distribution operation of Newmarket Films, which under Berney’s leadership had released such successful films as the record-breaking The Passion of the Christ; Monster, for which Charlize Theron won the Best Actress Academy Award®; and the surprise hit Whale Rider. Picturehouse went on to acquire and release such acclaimed features as Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth (winner of three Academy Awards); Olivier Dahan’s La Vie en Rose (winner of two Academy Awards, including best actress for Marion Cotillard); Sergei Bodrov’s Mongol; Patricia Rozema’s Kit Kittredge: An American Girl; Robert Altman’s A Prairie Home Companion; and Seth Gordon’s documentary The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters. The company relaunched as an independent theatrical distributor under Bob Berney and Jeanne R. Berney’s ownership in January 2013, with the release of Metallica Through the Never, one of the first independent features to be shown exclusively on IMAX screens.

About Origin Entertainment

Origin Entertainment is a broad-based production company focused on producing transformative entertainment. Origin produces films that evoke audiences’ desire for the heroic, foster a generosity of spirit, and inspire them to make choices for the greater good. Origin has developed a slate of pictures that includes The Code, a sci-fi thriller, and A Severe Mercy, the film adaptation of the HarperCollins bestselling novel written by Sheldon Vanauken. For more information visit www.originentertainment.com.

About Elysia Productions

Elysia Productions was launched to produce Fatima by Elysia Capital, the family office of Stefano Buono and Maribel Lopera Sierra focused on innovation, social impact, education, arts and culture.

About Rose Pictures

Rose Ganguzza is known in indie



