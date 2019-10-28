NuSierra Colombia SAS Completes Construction and Begins Operation of its GMP-Ready Processing Facility in Rio Negro

We are excited to bring a pharmaceutical cannabis production facility to Colombia. We intend to be a leader in the manufacture of pharmaceutical cannabis products for market around the world.” — Matias Gaviria - CEO, NuSierra

RIONEGRO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra) has completed the construction and successfully started operations of its medical cannabis processing facility in Rio Negro. The 20,000 sf. facility, owned by NuSierra, is a secure, state-of-the art controlled environment, pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. NuSierra uses super-critical CO2 methods to safely extract CBD, THC and other cannabinoids from dried cannabis flowers and uses that oil to manufactures sophisticated medical cannabis products ranging from capsules, to tinctures and topicals.

NuSierra’s processing facility is currently focused on extraction processes but undergoing INVIMA certification to permit the production of finished products for the Colombian and international, medical cannabis markets. Matias Gaviria, NuSierra’s CEO reports that “we are excited to bring a pharmaceutical cannabis production facility to Colombia. We intend to be a leader in the manufacture of pharmaceutical cannabis products for market around the world.” NuSierra employs over twenty (20) employees at its Rionegro facility and continues to hire additional engineering, processing and related staff.

NuSierra is a fully, licensed, operating medical cannabis company, which received its Colombian cannabis licenses in early 2018. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated marketed within the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.