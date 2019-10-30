autopom! Now Offering Drivers Replacements for Expired Volvo Warranties

Volvo warranty expired? You can now find a vehicle protection plan from autopom!

autopom! is now offering extended vehicle protection for Volvo vehicles with expired manufacturers' warranties.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When drivers discover that their Volvo warranty has expired, they can now turn to autopom! for a replacement. autopom! is now offering Volvo Vehicle Protection Plans, affordable alternatives to the vehicle warranty plans offered by manufacturers or dealerships.

“The primary difference between our plans and the ones offered by a manufacturer like Volvo is that we are an authorized third-party broker/seller of extended vehicle service contracts representing major direct insured service contract companies,” explains Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!.

“Another notable difference is that you can choose your own repair facility with our plans whereas many plans sold by dealerships require you to return to the dealership service center for repairs,” adds Jones.

Drivers with an expired Volvo warranty are encouraged to contact autopom! to learn more about the services offered.

Plan pricing varies by year/make/model and mileage. Free quotes can be requested by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or by calling 1.800.724.8141.



About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

