Be a trend-setter, not follower—travel with Airwheel SE3 motorized rideable luggage

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abstract: With the rapid development of smart technology, even if you buy a suitcase to store your own clothing and equipment for home and abroad travel, you will find more options such as “smartness”. The fact that suitcase can be used for transportation has attracted the attention of many travelers.

Travel is for relaxation, but there are always occasions where you have to walk. The SE3 is a smart suitcase that can be used for riding. It is equipped with a motor wheel and a riding pole. The riding speed can reach 10km/h. Although it is similar to the walking speed, it is extremely difficult to carry a lot of things when walking. It can be used to ensure a more relaxed and labor-saving travel experience. The outside of the cabinet is also designed with a USB charging port, which can charge mobile phones, tablets and other electronic devices, which greatly facilitates the charging problem of travel. At the bottom of the space inside, there is a pocket with a zipper open, and you can find the battery pack with the SE3 carry-on smart luggage inside. Simply unfasten the strap and disconnect the battery pack from the suitcase to easily remove the battery pack, which can be convenient for charging and replacing, etc.

Even if the Airwheel SE3 riding luggage is filled with fragile items, don't worry about the damage caused by riding. The handrail of the row bar is equipped with a code table that can display information such as speed, remaining power, mileage, and the like. Short press the up button to switch the display information, long press the down button to activate the electronic brake to avoid collision during riding.

If you go abroad and do not use the general TSA customs lock, the Airwheel SE3 robotics suitcase may be subject to violent demolition at the time of inspection. Naturally, Airwheel’s R&D team has also taken this into account, and every smart luggage product launched is equipped with a customs lock. At the same time, some products also have a fingerprint lock for optional, making the journey safer and more convenient.

On the whole, the SE3, a suitcase electric scooter that combines storage and transportation, can fully meet travel needs.

Airwheel SE3 Smart tech luggage(suitcase,valise électrique,Elektrischer Koffer,Valigia di guida)



