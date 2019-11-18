Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Offers Direct Access Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Make Certain a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Maine Receives the Best Compensation-Better Than a 'Free' Book

“If you are a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Maine or you are their family member please call us at 800-714-0303-our unequaled services are free and we want to help.” — Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, “We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Maine or their family members to not fall for nonsense on the Internet about ‘free’ books, kits, packages or calculators. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 and we will provide you with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses and they know what they are doing.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate fears that most US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma will end up getting shortchanged on compensation because they hired an inexperienced local car accident attorney or they hired a middleman mesothelioma marketing law firm as opposed to one of the nation’s leading mesothelioma law firms such as Karst von Oiste. “If you are a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Maine or you are their family member please call us at 800-714-0303-our unequaled services are free and we want to help.” https://Maine.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers the following free unsurpassed free services for a US Navy Veteran in Maine with mesothelioma or their family:

* Free assistance in helping a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to receive VA Disability Benefits.

* Assistance helping a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Maine or nationwide to develop the ‘list’ of the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos while serving in the navy or post navy. It is this information that becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

* Direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to discuss financial compensation. The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation’s most skilled and experienced mesothelioma law firms. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in Maine. https://Maine.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Maine the Maine US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* The Maine Medical Cancer Institute: https://www.mmc.org/cancer-institute

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.