The OIX Announces Two New Entertainment Clients

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Entertainment One adopt The OIX cloud-based technology to address the complexities of managing global tax credits & incentives

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, October 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The OIX today announced that Sony Pictures Entertainment and Entertainment One are the latest major organizations in the entertainment industry to begin using company’s cloud-based tax credits and incentives (C&I) management platform to gain control of their global portfolios. The OIX is the fintech industry’s first and largest cloud-based technology company focused on tax credits and incentives management."Prior to the OIX, we were managing our tax credits and incentives in a variety of different places and lacked centralization and standardization,” said Sony Pictures. “As we started with the OIX, we gained a much better grasp on our tax portfolio throughout the world. Spreadsheets and other programs were just not cutting it. With assets managed by multiple production teams in various locations, we can now collaborate, standardize and have visibility into the credits and incentives for strategic decision making with the OIX. As a result, we see huge improvements with regard to maximizing value, time, and energy."To manage increasingly competitive regional and global movie, television, and video production incentives, major corporations in the entertainment industry like Sony Pictures Entertainment and Entertainment One are diligently looking to manage and organize their C&I portfolios in a secure, reliable, and centralized platform..The OIX technology empowers multinational tax and finance teams to seamlessly analyze, control, and optimize their global C&I portfolios, enabling team collaboration, standardizing workflows, ensuring compliance, improving forecasting and reporting, and significantly reducing the possibility of slippage.Laurence Sotsky, The OIX Chief Executive Officer said, “Coming on the heels of major wins in the manufacturing space, we are really pleased with our continued progress in the entertainment industry. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Entertainment One are huge wins for us. As the C&I space gets bigger and more complex, it is clear that our product is driving immense ROI for our customer base. I couldn’t be more pleased to add Sony and Entertainment One to our list of entertainment customers.”Sony Pictures and Entertainment One are among the growing list of entertainment and production companies to utilize The OIX credits and incentives management platform, including CBS, MRC Studios, and 21st Century Fox. The company announced earlier this week that it has also signed agribusiness leader Cargill as well as global paper producer International Paper.About Sony Pictures EntertainmentSony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production and distribution; television production and distribution; home entertainment acquisition and distribution; a global channel network; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; development of new entertainment products, services and technologies; and distribution of entertainment in more than 142 countries. For additional information, go to www.sonypictures.com About Entertainment OneEntertainment One Ltd. (LSE: ETO) is a global independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world. Visit www.entertainmentone.com for more information.About The OIXThe OIX is the leading tax credits and incentives management platform that enables organizations to discover, centralize, analyze, optimize and monetize their tax credits and incentives, in a best-of-breed, highly secure, cloud infrastructure. Founded in 2012, The OIX works with companies of all sizes including Cargill, CBS, 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tyson Foods, International Paper, and many more. The OIX is headquartered in El Segundo, CA. To learn more about The OIX, visit www.theoix.com



