The OIX Announces Further Expansion Into The Fortune 500

Seeking to manage global tax credits and incentives, International Paper and Cargill join the list of Fortune 500 companies using The OIX cloud-based technology

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, October 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The OIX today announced that International Paper, a global leader in manufacturing renewable packaging, pulp, and paper products, as well as Cargill, an international agribusiness leader with operations in more than 70 countries, join the growing list of Fortune 500 organizations utilizing The OIX cloud-based credits and incentives (C&I) management technology to centralize and manage their global incentive portfolios.With a wealth of highly complex government incentives being managed from locations around the world, both International Paper and Cargill are among major Fortune 500 organizations who have recognized the need to control and manage their portfolios in a secure, reliable, and centralized platform.Laurence Sotsky, Chief Executive Officer at The OIX, had this to say: “International Paper and Cargill are global leaders in their respective industries. They both strive to produce products that people depend on every day and as a result of this production, they invest heavily in projects and in people that generate tax credits and incentives at an unbelievable scale.” Laurence went on to say, “We are very pleased at the accelerated adoption we are seeing in the manufacturing space and are delighted to welcome Cargill and International Paper as our newest customers.”The OIX is the fintech industry’s first and largest cloud-based technology company focused on tax credits and incentives management, empowering tax and finance professionals on teams around the world to seamlessly analyze, control, and optimize their global C&I portfolios, enabling collaboration, standardizing workflows, ensuring compliance, improving forecasting and reporting, and significantly reducing the possibility of slippage.International Paper and Cargill join 21st Century Fox, Tyson Foods, Sony Pictures Entertainment, CBS, and Entertainment One, among others, on the growing list of global companies to utilize The OIX tax credits and incentives management platform.About International PaperInternational Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa, India and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 52,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2018 were $23 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit www.internationalpaper.com About CargillCargill’s 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 154 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. Visit www.cargill.com for more information.About The OIXThe OIX is the leading tax credits and incentives management platform that enables organizations to discover, centralize, analyze, optimize and monetize their tax credits and incentives, in a best-of-breed, highly secure, cloud infrastructure. Founded in 2012, The OIX works with companies of all sizes including Cargill, CBS, 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tyson Foods, International Paper, and many more. The OIX is headquartered in El Segundo, CA. To learn more about The OIX, visit www.theoix.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.