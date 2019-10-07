The OIX Announces New Leadership: Laurence Sotsky

Laurence Sotsky joins the fintech industry’s leading technology company focused on tax credits and incentives management as Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The OIX, the fintech industry’s leading tax credits and incentives management platform announced today that Laurence Sotsky was selected as the firm’s new Chief Executive Officer. Chosen by the Board of Directors for his deep leadership capabilities and track record of success, Laurence joins the organization with a renewed vision for the company’s strategy and goals.Brett Markinson, Chairman of The OIX Board of Directors and Managing Director of Innovent Capital, had this to say, “We did an exhaustive search in Los Angeles and were so pleased to find Laurence. He has the right mixture of sales DNA, CEO experience and charisma to take our company to the next level. The work I’ve already seen from him has been exemplary.”“I’m very excited to take the helm here at The OIX,” said Laurence Sotsky. “Tax credits and incentives play a pivotal role in financing manufacturing plants, building retail stores, producing block-buster movies, and creating just about anything else we consume on a daily basis. This asset class has long been ignored by some of the larger players in the fintech space, leaving an exciting niche for us to absorb. It’s amazing to me that there are asset management tools that can pinpoint every laptop, cell phone, and stapler in an organization, but until The OIX, no tool existed to manage the millions and even billions of dollars in our clients’ tax credits and incentives portfolios.”Laurence takes control during a period of rapid growth, due in large part to thousands of new government incentive programs, and the corporations who utilize them, scrambling for an effective management solution. With increasing global competition to attract innovation and the best jobs within specified geographic borders, these explosive developments in the tax credits and incentives space necessitate an urgent solution for a secure, reliable, and centralized management platform.“Now is the time for corporations to get ahead of pending government regulations around disclosure and reporting, and it’s exciting for The OIX to be in the unique position to help companies of all sizes efficiently manage their substantial C&I portfolios,” said Danny Bigel, OIX Director and Co-founder. “We are confident that under Laurence’s leadership our traction in the market will accelerate immensely.”About Laurence SotskyAn accomplished CEO in the technology space, Laurence has proven record of successfully managing high performing companies and teams. He most recently ran Hopscotch, a venture backed mobile application development platform company in the sports and entertainment industry. As a member of the SocalTech 50, Laurence has been recognized for his contribution to the Los Angeles Tech community. He graduated with honors from Claremont McKenna College with dual degrees in Chemistry and Economics.About The OIXThe OIX is the leading tax credits and incentives management platform that enables organizations to discover, centralize, analyze, optimize and monetize their tax credits and incentives, in a best-of-breed, highly secure, cloud infrastructure. Founded in 2012, The OIX works with companies of all sizes including Cargill, CBS, 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tyson Foods, International Paper, and many more. The OIX is headquartered in El Segundo, CA. To learn more about The OIX, visit http://www.theoix.com



