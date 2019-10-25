Limina Ranks 7 in the Denver Business Journal 2019 Fast 50

Denver Business Journal Recognizes Fastest-Growing Denver-area Private Companies

LONGMONT, CO, USA, October 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Limina , a user experience (UX) and technical design consultancy, today announced that it has been ranked number 7 in the extra small business category of the Denver Business Journal’s Fast 50 . The extra small business category includes companies with less than $5 million of annual revenue.In its Fast 50 awards program, the Denver Business Journal honors fast-growing, privately held, locally-owned and for-profit businesses for outstanding entrepreneurial excellence and leadership as well as for bringing best practices to the table in their respective industries.Businesses qualified for Fast 50 recognition based on a formula that reflects dollar and percentage growth during a three-year period. Companies had to have annual revenue of at least $1 million for the three most recent fiscal years (2016, 2017 and 2018) with revenue gains from 2016 to 2018. They also must be headquartered in the seven-county Denver-metro region (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas or Jefferson counties).“As we celebrate Limina’s 16-year anniversary, we take great pride in our local community as a Denver-based company,” said Jon Fukuda, co-founder and principal, Limina. “Our presence and performance in the Fast 50 is a testament to our ability to simplify complex human-to-computer interactions by designing more intuitive, integrated digital user experiences. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our employees for their unwavering commitment and passion for solving complex UX problems, and to our clients for trusting us to design the best experience technology can build within the scope of their product.”Limina has grown quickly and steadily year over year since its inception in 2003 as evidenced by a 43% growth rate from 2016-2018. The primary reason for the firm’s rapid growth is its ability to provide measurable value for clients that has resulted in acquisitions, increased market share and secured funding. Limina is focused on building systems for knowledge workers —software applications that support critical work such as business intelligence dashboards, document libraries, collaboration workspaces, intranets, SharePoint solutions, service portals and more. Limina’s discovery process helps clients uncover the needs and wants of their customers, rather than create a new product or service that they think customers want.Limina was honored Tuesday at the Denver Business Journal awards cocktail reception where the company rankings were revealed. The complete Fast 50 winners list is featured in a special section of today’s October 25, 2019 issue of the Denver Business Journal and is online at https://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2019/10/23/dbj-fast-50-2019-ranked.html About LiminaLimina is a user experience (UX) and technical design consultancy that helps Fortune 500 companies and government agencies simplify complex human-to-computer interactions by designing more intuitive, integrated digital user experiences. Limina’s discovery process helps clients uncover the needs and wants of their customers, rather than create a new product or service that they think customers want.Founded in 2003, Limina is based in Longmont, CO. Learn more at www.limina.co or follow us on LinkedIn at Limina.co, on Twitter @liminaux, and on Instagram @liminaux.###



