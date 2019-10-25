Minister’s Morning Matcha Green Tea Powder Selling in Record Numbers

Minister’s Morning Matcha Green Tea Powder

Sales are increasing daily, particularly with the approaching holiday season.

TORRANCE, CA, USA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The creator of Minister’s Morning Matcha Green Tea Powder is pleased to announce their product sales have reached record numbers.

Minister’s Morning Matcha Green Tea powder is one of the highest quality green tea powders available. Carefully manufactured in the sunny and warm climate of Shizuoka, Japan, Minister’s Morning is processed using a uniquely refined technique and high quality tea leaves.

“We use an authentic, yet modern, Japanese method to process our tea leaves,” says Takeomi Uchiyama, one of Minister’s Morning’s founders. “This process makes our matcha powder unlike any other on the market. As a result, our sales have skyrocketed in recent months, for which we are very proud.”

To create Minister’s Morning Matcha Powder, the company uses an organic, pesticide-free process, which is completed out of their efficient family factory, located in the beautiful northern mountains of Hamamatsu, Japan. Additionally, their product is packaged with high quality materials to ensure exceptional freshness for consumers.

“Studies have shown there are numerous benefits to consuming matcha tea powder,” states Uchiyama. “These powerful health benefits include things such as decreased heart rate, reduced drowsiness, and reduced cholesterol levels.”

Additional benefits can be seen through:

• Lowered rates of type two diabetes

• Lowered blood pressure

• Improved circulation

• Body and mind relaxation

• And so much more!

Currently, Minister’s Morning Matcha Powder is available on Amazon. To purchase your very own Matcha powder, please visit their Amazon page. Minister’s Morning makes a great gift.



