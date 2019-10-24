Akoya Hotel & Spa Takes A Relaxed Green Approach

Akoya Hotel & Spa

Green Globe recently recertifed Akoya Hotel & Spa with the hotel receiving a notable compliance score of 82%.

Akoya Hotel & Spa is located on 3 hectares of tree lined, landscaped grounds, facing Trou d'Eau beach on Reunion Island. Guests can simply relax and just be within a sublime setting dedicated to comfort and well-being.

The property’s sustainability performance continues to improve as new green initiatives and strategies are implemented.

A Resource Management Policy has been developed whereby energy and water consumption are routinely monitored. Recorded data analysed monthly provides clear, accurate readings that assists with detecting any malfunctions or problems requiring attention. Additional energy saving measures include the use of photovoltaic panels installed on roof tops that supply the kitchen and pool with solar energy. Hot water tanks are also heated by solar power. Furthermore, the resort uses a BMS to regulate temperatures in rooms while key cards activate lighting and power in guest rooms. These effective approaches have led to significant savings for the property.

Akoya Hotel & Spa has created its own organic kitchen garden which grows seasonal fruits and vegetables for use in restaurant kitchens. The Spa also serves organic homemade iced tea with lemongrass freshly harvested from the Akoya garden.

The hotel has partnered with the Recycling Office (Bureau Recyclage) to support the establishment of a circular economy on the island that is more respectful of the environment. The Recycling Office is a company that collects and recycles office paper, plastic bottles and metal cans in Reunion. Recycling bins have been set up for paper and plastic bottles at the property as well as collection bins for used batteries.



