Softlink IC exhibits at the 2019 IALL October 2019 Conference in Sydney
The opportunity to exhibit at an IALL conference in Australia doesn't come along every day.
Technical Services Manager Sarah Thompson is excited to be a part of the conference and looks forward to catching up with some of our Liberty and illumin customers. She is also keen to meet up with librarians and knowledge managers who would like more information on either, or both, of our products. We are very proud of them and Sarah is always happy to show them off!
What more could you want? Between an impressive list of distinguished speakers and interesting topics, in a city with so many things to see and do, the conference promises to be a wonderful experience for everyone. We look forward to seeing you there.
About Softlink Information Centres:
Softlink Information Centres specialises in knowledge, content and library management systems and request management systems for special, education, government and corporate information centres and libraries.
Our leading solutions, Liberty and illumin, integrate with the latest digital technologies, providing a centralised performance platform to store, manage, discover and deliver your physical and digital resources.
John Crook
p +61 7 3124 6111 e marketing.ic@softlinkint.com w www.ic.softlinkint.com
Annette Nielsen
Softlink International
0731246111
email us here
