Hestia Home Services

Full service Houston Design & Build firm to offer annual scholarship to students interested in studying interior design, architecture, or construction science.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hestia Design and Construction is proud to announce its annual scholarship program to be awarded for the upcoming 2020 semester. Hestia has so much passion for endorsing and promoting individuals who represent key values and qualities that add to the growth and development of the general contracting, interior design, and architecture industry.Here at Hestia Design and Construction we pride ourselves in our exemplary customer service and especially in our ability to construct a beautiful full home, kitchen, bathroom and more remodels. We have positioned ourselves as one of Houston’s preferred general contractors and remodelers as we push the boundaries of what a typical contractor has to offer. That exact boundary-pushing mentality is what we believe will continue to advance our industry and we want to invest in individuals who represent and exemplify those traits.We have set up a $2,000 scholarship program for men or women who have a passion for interior design, architecture or construction science. Individuals with these interests or focuses are welcome to submit their application and essay if eligible. See below.The winning candidate will be selected by a panel of judges from Hestia Design and Construction. Our judges are looking for essays that convey passion, knowledge, and personality. Any copies work or work that is not within the word-count criteria will be disqualified. The scholarship is available on a yearly basis and is non-renewable.Any questions about The Hestia Design and Construction Scholarship can be directed to support@hestiahomeservices.com.· All applicants must be enrolled, or due to be enrolled, as a full-time student at an accredited US college or university for the semester, they are applying to receive the scholarship.· Applicants are not required to have a minimum GPA.· Domestic and international students may apply.· Students attending online universities are welcome to apply.· Majoring or have general interests in interior design, architecture or construction science.Submission requirements:** Please write a 1,000 to 1,500-word essay answering the following questions:* What inspired your interest in interior design, architecture or construction science?* Do you have an interior design, architecture or construction science mentor?* How do you envision your career in interior design, architecture or construction science?** Please submit proof of enrollment or an acceptance letter in an accredited university. We will accept a recent transcript, acceptance letter, or tuition bill. Please note if you are in the process of applying for colleges and universities, please indicate your current school and submit a document with the schools you have currently applied to. If you are selected for the scholarship, we will ask you to provide proof of enrollment for your college or university at that time.** Please submit The Hestia Design and Construction Scholarship requirements to the email shown below.The scholarship funds provided by Hestia Design and Construction will be sent via check to the college or university. Funds are to be applied to qualified college expenses (including tuition, fees, books, and on-campus room and board) for the current academic year.



