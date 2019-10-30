Media5 and Panasonic partner up to provide SIP telephony solutions for South America

Product manager Rodrigo Hernandez, account manager at Media5 Victor Hoffer, president at Panasonic Chile Houcine Haddjeri, and the general manager Shuichi Sekeguchi

Media5 announces partnership with the global Telecom giant, Panasonic, to offer VoIP alternatives for PSTN/TDM networks in South America

We have been enthusiastic about announcing this collaboration and working together towards the future of cloud communications” — Houcine Haddjeri, president at Panasonic Chile

QUEBEC, CANADA, October 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As South America’s progressive efforts to replace PSTN and TDM trunks and move towards IP-based telephony systems advance, prominent Telecom players join forces to bring forth a smooth and cost-effective transition to VoIP communications. Recently announced, the Media5 and Panasonic Chile (Panasonic Andina _Chile – Perú - Bolivia) official partnership will benefit enterprises of all sizes and verticals, in addition to governments, in South American countries to easily access SIP Trunking and other IP telecom services provided by operators such as Telefonica in Chile and Brazil.Alongside with Media5, Panasonic Chile offers a complete tailored and interoperable solution to business customers to access SIP-based networks through the deployment of Mediatrix analog phone adaptors, media gateways, and SBCs (Session Border Controllers) in conjunction with Panasonic IP-PBXs, terminals, and applications.Panasonic has a long-standing reputation for its excellent electronic devices, providing voice services with HD quality, easy operation along with low power consumptions. Likewise, the Canada’s leading IP solution provider, Media5, guarantees unparalleled security and reliability in every VoIP deployment using its Mediatrix gateways. Besides SIP Trunking, the joint business offerings will serve customers with different communication needs such as Branch Office Survivability, Fax and Modem over IP, Security, Cloud UC, and Hosted Services.TECHNOLOGY EXPERTSWith more than five decades of operations in Latin America and over 100 years of experience in electronics technologies, Panasonic Chile has sold more than 200,000 telephony devices, being a field-proven equipment manufacturer for high quality communications all across the world.“We are thrilled and honoured by the opportunity we have to collaborate with one of the biggest and most remarkable players in the technology industry to provide the high valuable solutions that will shape the future of the telecommunications in South America”, said Mr. Victor Hoffer, Media5’s account manager for South AmericaThe product manager at Panasonic Chile, Mr. Rodrigo Hernandez, stated “We are proud of our partnership with Media5 Corporation. With its trajectory and performance in the European, North American, Asian, and now in South America markets, Media5 provides us with full support for our telecommunications activities.“Our president, Houcine Haddjeri, general manager, Shuichi Sekeguchi, and Product Manager, Rodrigo Hernandez, have been enthusiastic about announcing this collaboration and working together towards the future of cloud communications”, declared.ABOUT PANASONICPanasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B sectors. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic Chile, visit panasonic.com/cl ABOUT MEDIA5Media5 Corporation is a global supplier of multimedia communication solutions, well-known for its reliable, carrier-grade Mediatrix gateways. With a focus on innovation and excellence in customer support, Media5 delivers highly adaptive hardware and software components for business communications and collaboration. Media5 is present worldwide with local representatives in North and Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. Access media5corp.com to learn more.



