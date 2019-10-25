Elevated Tech Offers Cyber Security Awareness Training

Elevated Technologies

Elevated Tech is offering cyber security awareness training. KnowBe4 is the highest layer in security protection and helps prevent cyber threats.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 91% of data breaches begin with a spear phishing attack. To decrease this percentage and save companies thousands of dollars, Elevated Tech is providing cyber security awareness training.

KnowBe4 is the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. So far, it has helped over 28,000 customers and organizations manage social engineering and risk.

Data breaches are more times than not, invoked by individuals. Employees are susceptible to security threats every day, without even being aware of it. As a business owner, it should be your priority to ensure that each of your employees recognizes and understands the signs of a phishing attack. Without the correct knowledge, your company is at the risk of losing an abundance of time and money.

KnowBe4 is the 8th, and highest, layer in security protection. It focuses not on building a tech firewall, but a human firewall. Between training, phishing and analyzing, individuals learn the tactics that will help prevent them from future cyber attacks. This can save organizations, on average, $133,000 per ransomware attack and receive a 127% ROI with a one-month payback.

KnowBe4 doesn’t stop at training. It offers platforms such as Smart Groups, PhishER and a Virtual Risk Officer (VRO) that assist and strengthen your company’s security protection. With always-fresh content, individuals and organizations can stay up-to-date with the latest cyber threat techniques.

Roughly 30% of data breaches occur from repeat offenders. This means that without the proper education, training and reporting, cyber risk multiplies.

With KnowBe4, businesses have the opportunity to enable their employees to make “smarter security decisions, every day.” Contact Elevated Tech to learn more about this incredible program and how you can protect your company from cyber threats.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.