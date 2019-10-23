EOX Vantage Welcomes New VP of Business Development

Dan Hanna, VP of Business Development

EOX Vantage is proud to announce Dan Hanna as the Vice President of Business Development, as of Friday, October 25, 2019.

It’s with great excitement that we announce Dan as VP of Business Development. With his experience and knowledge of our product, we are confident that Dan will exceed all expectations in his new role.” — Sudhir Achar

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- EOX Vantage has undergone many changes (a complete re-brand and the launch of their 3.0 Enterprise Operating System ), and now there is yet another exciting announcement to add to the list. EOX Vantage is proud to announce Dan Hanna as the Vice President of Business Development, as of Friday, October 25, 2019.COO Harsha Chaturvedi states, “Dan has demonstrated his leadership skills and ability to be a team player since the day he joined EOX Vantage. We stand behind him 100% and look forward to all of the plans he has in store to take our company to the next level.”Dan will be responsible for leading the Business Development team to deliver innovative solutions through EOX Vantage’s Enterprise Operating System and Managed Services , along with helping to expand the company’s national footprint. He states, “I am excited about the solutions EOX Vantage has developed for our partners. Our white glove managed services combined with the Enterprise Operating System’s suite of visibility, control, automation and analytics applications allows companies of all sizes to manage their growth." As a native Clevelander and active member in the Cleveland Technology scene, Hanna is excited to be part of a growing technology company that is based in Cleveland. "Thanks to the hard work of Bernie Moreno, Jon Pinney, JumpStart and many others the Cleveland technology ecosystem is growing and we are thrilled that EOX Vantage can to be part of it.”Dan Hanna proves to be an asset to EOX Vantage. He has over 15 years of experience in business development, operations and systems management, strategy, and execution. Prior to joining the EOX Vantage team, Dan spent 10 years with the Cleveland Indians in business development and system integration roles. He has also co-founded 2 start-ups in the clean tech, payment software space.CEO Sudhir Achar states, “It’s with great excitement that we announce Dan as VP of Business Development. With his experience and knowledge of our product, along with his encouraging attitude, we are confident that Dan will exceed all expectations in his new role.”About EOX Vantage: At EOX Vantage, our goal is to deliver premier service with insights that boost overall operations. Clients choose EOX Vantage to improve their operational efficiencies through direct assistance from the Managed Services team, and leveraging the customized Enterprise Operating System. EOX Vantage allows clients to focus on what they do best because they have reduced the time it takes to manage the essential, non-core aspects of their operations, and improve their effectiveness with data and insights.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.