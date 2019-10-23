Hengtong Helps to Build a Global Marine Center City

SHANGHAI CITY, 中国, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From October 14 to 17, the 2019 China Marine Economy Expo known as "the first marine exhibition of China", was held in Shenzhen, China. The Expo will comprehensively display the latest，the most cutting-edge technologies and core equipment in the domestic and global marine fields, discuss the development trend of cutting-edge technologies and industries together.

As a global information and energy network service provider, Hengtong has demonstrated marine energy interconnection system solutions, marine engineering system solutions, marine observation system solutions in various forms such as physical objects, models, sand tables, videos, etc.

At the exhibition site, Hengtong shared the latest technology in the marine industry and the idea for industrial development in the future with all government leading experts. Hengtong focuses on the development of high-end marine equipment, marine information services and other emerging industries, and contributes to the construction of smart ocean, which will beneficial for the construction of global communication and energy network.

According to report, the presence of the Expo in Shenzhen will help Shenzhen take the lead in implementing the national strategy of maritime power, seize the major opportunity of planning and construction of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Dawan District and accelerate the construction of a global marine center city.

About Hengtong

Hengtong Group is an international organization with a diverse range of expertise covering Optical Fibre, Power, Marine and Offshore Cable, EPC Turnkey service and maintenance, as well as internet of things, big data and e-commerce, emerging materials and new energy.

Hengtong has 70 wholly-owned companies and holding companies (3 of which are listed on the Shanghai, Hong Kong and Indonesian stock exchanges),with 10 manufacturing facilities based in Europe, South America, South Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia. We operate sales offices in over 30 countries and regions around the world, supplying products to over 130 countries.

http://www.hengtonggroup.com/en/



