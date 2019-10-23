NC State University Arboretum to ‘reveal’ Air Bee & Bee at Moonlight in the Garden

Air Bee & Bee at JC Raulston Arboretum at NCSU - Courtesy of Mark Weathington

Moonlight in the Garden – JC Raulston Arboretum at North Carolina State University – Nov. 5-16, 2019

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For seven nights in November, the magical lighting exhibition Moonlight in the Garden returns to JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University. New to this year’s exhibition is the illumination and reveal of Air Bee & Bee, a five-star urban habitat for pollinators completed in August.

“Air Bee & Bee, designed and built by volunteers, is on the perennial border,” said Mark Weathington, arboretum Director. “It is designed to house a variety of solitary bees and wasps, which do most of the pollinating in the wild, as opposed to honeybees which get all the press.”

“Air Bee & Bee has different sized holes to house a wide range of wild bees,” said Weathington. “It will serve as a discussion piece about the vital role of pollinators to help create and maintain a healthy environment.”

Sold out every evening in 2018, Moonlight in the Garden provides the only opportunity each year to access and experience JC Raulston Arboretum after dark.

Exhibition dates include a special Preview Night on Tues., Nov. 5, 7-9 PM; plus, two showings each night on Thurs., Fri., and Sat., Nov. 7-9 and Nov. 14-16, 5:30-7:30 PM and 7:30-9:30 PM.



Sold Out Nights / Time Slots (As of Oct. 22)

Tues., Preview Night, Nov. 5, 7:00 PM

Fri., Nov. 8, 7:30 PM

Sat., Nov. 9, 5:30 PM

“Children love being in the garden, respond well to beauty, and appreciate and enjoy something that looks and feels magical. Anything you do that gets children out and looking at plants, gardens, and natural areas is an important thing,” noted Weathington. “It’s a powerful way to instill an appreciation for the environment around them.”

Advance tickets are $10 for college students and members of the Arboretum, $20 for non-members, and $5 for children under 12. Availability is limited, and tickets will sell out in advance.

Sponsored by the North Carolina Agricultural Foundation, Moonlight in the Garden is custom designed and installed by Southern Lights of Raleigh.

“We have one night exclusively for professional members of the community on Wednesday, November 6,” said John Garner, Project Chairman and President of Southern Lights of Raleigh. “This will be open to landscape architects and designers, interior designers, engineers, and lighting design professionals. The NC Board of Landscape Architects will provide continuing education credits to participating landscape architects.” Register here for Professional Night.

JC Raulston Arboretum is one of the most diverse botanical gardens in North America, featuring a constantly changing collection of over 7,000 different types of plants. Ranked in the top 95-percentile in plant diversity based on benchmarking by the American Public Gardens Association, the Arboretum’s mission includes plant collection, research, distribution, and education.

Proceeds from Moonlight in the Garden will benefit the daily operations of JC Raulston Arboretum. Moonlight in the Garden is sponsored by and fund-raising efforts operate under the auspices of the NC Agricultural Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit (tax ID 56-6049304).

JC Raulston Arboretum is on Beryl Road in Raleigh between Meredith College and the NC State Fairgrounds.

Click here to order Moonlight in the Garden tickets

Click here to register for Professional’s Night

Click here for media photos, press archives, and interviews

Contact:

Mark Weathington, Director

JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

919-513-7006

Mark_Weathington@NCSU.edu

Arlene Calhoun, Assistant Director

JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University

919-513-6789

Arlene_Calhoun@NCSU.edu

John Garner, Volunteer Chair

Moonlight in the Garden

Southern Lights of Raleigh

919-755-0380

John@SouthernLightsInfo.com

Robert B. Butler

North Carolina Press Release

www.NCPressRelease.org

www.RBButler.com

Permission granted for redistribution – photo credits required

