Relax In Comfort Expands into Tampa Market with the World’s Best Adjustable Beds and Massage Chairs

Shish Uppal with Customers Relax In Comfort Tampa St. Pete Our Showroom

Relax in Comfort has established their inaugural licensee to provide the World’s Best Adjustable Beds and Massage Chairs to the Tampa, St. Pete marketplace.

We are very proud of our relationship with Shish Uppal as our 1st licensee. Shish is committed to continuing the same high-quality level of service that we have exemplified for over half a century.” — Don DePaulis

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orlando, FL based Relax in Comfort has established their inaugural licensee to provide the World’s Best Adjustable Beds and Massage Chairs to the thriving Tampa & St Pete marketplace with a soft opening this October and a Grand Opening in November. Shish Uppal plans to bring his positive energy and selfless devotion to his new family of customers at the new Westshore Plaza Mall showroom.Relax in Comfort was founded by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis in 1967 in Orlando, FL as Niagara Therapy of Greater Orlando. Niagara Therapy was the pioneer of massage chairs and adjustable beds with the first ever massage chair and adjustable bed with the patented Cyclo-Massage transmission system. Relax in Comfort is now a 2nd generation family owned & operated company with 4 retail locations and operates over 25 trade shows nationally. Relax in Comfort owner & President Don DePaulis stated “We are very proud of our relationship with Shish Uppal as our 1st licensee. Shish is committed to continuing the same high-quality level of service that we have exemplified for over half a century.” To us at Relax In Comfort “you’re more than a number, you’re family” Depaulis added.The new Tampa location provides the first ever Tampa area showroom for the ReSTBed which is the ONLY truly smart bed that changes with you and incorporates Artificial Intelligence to monitor and automatically adjust 5 body zones per sleeper to optimize sleep and ultimately wellness. The X-Chair is heavily advertised nationally and Relax In Comfort is X-Chairs premier dealer in the Tampa, St. Pete market. In addition, the new showroom will offer the x10 Adjustable Bed Brio Massage Chairs , Leggett & Platt and Malouf power bases, Malouf fine linens and dozens of specialty ergonomic pillows and more.Shish relocated from the Orlando area and is devoted to bringing the best quality products and stellar customer service he was known for in Orlando. This is the first of several new locations planned for the Tampa/St Pete market. Shish declares “I love the residents of this area and I am 100% committed to their satisfaction and providing them with a world class solution to their health & wellness needs at a guaranteed low price”.The Westshore plaza Mall is centrally located to both the Tampa & St Pete markets and is home to some of the area’s most popular restaurants to include Maggiano’s, Mitchell’s Fish Market, & PF Chang’s. Relax In Comfort showroom is located directly across from Ann Taylor Loft and may be contacted directly at 813-281-0754.



