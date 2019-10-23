THE TOP 5 WINE ADVENT CALENDARS LAUNCHING FOR THE 2019 HOLIDAYS

Drinjk Wines Advent Calendar

Wine Lovers now have the option to pick from five different Wine Advent Calendars this 2019 holiday season.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Top 5 Wine Advent Calendars Launching For The 2019 HolidaysAre you a wine lover? If you answered “yes,” then there’s one gift you must purchase yourself this season, a wine advent calendar Wine Advent Calendars let you count down to the holidays by opening a different door from Dec. 1 to Christmas Eve. Behind each door is a different surprise. In this case, the surprise is a different wine everyday.But, which wine advent calendar should you choose?Here are the top 5 picks for the best wine advent calendars of 2019:1. Drinjk Wine’s Luxury Wine Advent CalendarThe countdown to Christmas just got a lot merrier with Drinjk Wine’s luxury advent calendar.A newcomer to the wine advent calendar game, Drinjk is setting the bar pretty high for their competitors. Each advent calendar contains 24 different wines in Drinjk’s new 6.3 ounce designer glass bottles.Price: $99 ($4.13/bottle)2. Kroger’s Oh What Fun! Holiday Wine Countdown CalendarAlso new to the wine advent calendar scene, Kroger is debuting their Oh What Fun! (get it?) Holiday Wine Countdown Calendar in November.Jingle your way through the Yuletide with Kroger’s wine advent calendar, featuring a variety of whites, reds, rosés, and even festive sparkling wines.Price: $79.99 ($3.33/bottle)3. Aldi’s Wine Advent CalendarIf you didn’t get yours last year, now is your chance. This popular wine advent calendar is back for Holiday 2019!This advent calendar was a success in 2018. It sold out mere minutes after hitting the shelves, however, they did have limited availability in each store.Price: Aldi has not yet confirmed a price. Last years’ calendar varied slightly by store, but averaged about $69.99 ($2.92/bottle).4. The Pip Stop’s Super Sparkling Wine Advent CalendarDo you like your Christmas with a little more sparkle?If you answered “yes,” the Pip Stop’s Super Sparkling Advent Calendar might be right up your alley. Straight from the UK, this calendar features nothing but sparkling wine. This chic, black and gold box features 24 mini bottles of what might be your new favorite sparkling wines.Price: £124.99 (£5.21/bottle) or $198.95 ($8.29/bottle)5. GiveThemBeer’s Wine Advent CalendarTiny bottles need not apply. If one glass just isn’t enough — or maybe you want to share it with your significant other (if they’re on the nice list...or the naughty list, if you know what I mean) — GiveThemBeer’s Wine Advent Calendar might be for you.Featuring 12 half-bottles of wine, ring in the holiday season with a mix of white, red, and sparkling wines.Price: $169 ($14.08/bottle)To access the full article please visit here.

